Lunaphore Technologies SA, a Swiss life-sciences company developing innovative next-generation equipment for cancer research, announces the appointment of Dr. Carlo Bifulco, an expert in Translational Molecular Pathology and Pathology Informatics, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to provide strategic advisory support to the company's scientific activities and product portfolio development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005459/en/

Dr. Carlo Bifulco (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Bifulco is a Surgical Pathologist with additional fellowship subspecialty training, expertise, and board certification in Molecular Genetic Pathology and Hematopathology. Dr. Bifulco serves on the Global Colon Cancer Immunoscore Task Force led by the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and is co-Chair of the SITC Pathology Task convened to establish multiplexed immunohistochemistry/immunofluorescence (mIHC/IF) standards.

His current translational research is focused on supporting the characterization of the tumor immune microenvironment through immunohistochemical and image analysis techniques, and on the integration of genomics in immuno-oncology.

Dr. Bifulco's role in the SAB will be to bring strategic insights that will enable Lunaphore to become leaders in the field of high-dimensional analysis of histopathological samples and to support the company in the establishment of scientific partnerships with key stakeholders in coming years.

"We are very excited to have Dr. Bifulco join us as we seek to bring our microfluidic-based platforms to the next-level." noted Dr. Dupouy, CTO at Lunaphore. "Dr. Bifulco is an innovative Pathologist, whose insights will be invaluable for Lunaphore to harness the potential of multiplexed immunofluorescence in the field of translational research as well as to provide us with a better understanding of US-focused clinical practices, even more so in this era of cancer immunotherapy".

"I am very excited by Lunaphore's microfluidic technological advances, aiming to improve speed, reliability, reproducibility and accuracy of tissue-based biomarker testing", said Dr. Bifulco. "Physician decision-making in personalized medicine needs robust biomarkers, and solutions such as Lunaphore's Fast-Fluidic Exchange (FFeX) may become instrumental to improving patient outcomes".

Dr. Bifulco currently serves as the Director of Molecular Pathology and Pathology Informatics at Providence, and as the Director of Translational Molecular Pathology and Molecular Genomics at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute in Portland, Oregon, a division of the Providence Cancer Institute. He oversees the Province System Molecular Genomics Laboratory, one of the largest clinical genomics labs in the Pacific Northwest, which provides state-of-the-art genomic sequencing to cancer patients across the seven-state system. Prior to joining Providence, Dr. Bifulco served on the Pathology faculty at the National Cancer Center in Milan, at the University of Florida and at Yale University, and completed fellowships in Hematopathology at Yale and in Oncologic Surgical Pathology and Molecular Genetic Pathology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company transforming the field of tissue analytics in cancer research through the development of innovative staining and imaging technology platforms. The award-winning technology at its core is called FFeX (Fast Fluidic Exchange). Using high-precision microfluidics, complex assays can be automated, extracting comprehensive data much faster than current techniques. Lunaphore was founded in 2014 with the vision of bringing -omics like approaches to tissue analytics and has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies internationally. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005459/en/

Contacts:

Irene Tamayo

Lunaphore Corporate Communications

Email: communications@lunaphore.com

Théophile Mounier

Lunaphore Corporate Finance

Email: theophile.mounier@lunaphore.com