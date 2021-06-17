BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 50402)

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(The "Company")

17 June 2021

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 9 April 2021 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 420,253,680 52,881 53,662 861,302 2 420,125,350 52,881 672,852 347,441 3 420,920,648 52,881 89,387 135,608 4 420,237,783 52,881 635,925 271,935 5 413,572,253 52,881 7,299,140 274,251 6 420,219,043 52,881 655,165 271,436 7 420,230,634 52,881 641,402 273,608 8 420,694,120 52,881 132,923 318,601 9 420,355,307 52,881 567,943 222,394 10 420,538,372 52,881 147,455 459,817 11 420,775,284 52,881 188,273 182,087 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 12 417,250,944 52,881 3,677,507 217,193 13 420,286,185 52,881 222,839 636,619 14 397,843,994 52,881 23,045,308 256,342

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 12

That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot and issue ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company (''equity securities'') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares contained in Article 6.2 of the Company's articles of incorporation did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a.) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b.) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £799,366 being approximately 10 per cent of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 9 April 2021.

Special Resolution 13

That the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316(1) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 of ordinary shares of 1p each (''Ordinary Shares'') (either for retention as treasury shares for future resale or transfer, or cancellation), provided that:

(a.) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

(b.) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p (exclusive of expenses)

(c.) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and

(d.) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, or on the expiry of 18 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Special Resolution 14

That the Articles of Incorporation contained in the document produced to the meeting and signed by the Chairman for the purposes of identification, be approved and adopted as the new Articles of Incorporation of the Company in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the existing Articles of Incorporation, with effect from the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.



