Zurich, 17 June 2021 - Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed a 3-year EUR 500 million senior unsecured bond, the first such transaction for the Bank in the euro market. The transaction has received strong demand and reflects Julius Baer's high reputation among international investors. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

The securities have been issued with a coupon of 0.000% and in denominations of EUR 100k and integral multiples of EUR 1,000 in excess thereof. The instrument has been assigned a Moody's A3 instrument rating. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 470 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 20 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com