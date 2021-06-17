Take Control of a Company's Digital Transformation - Register for DTF2021

DTF2021 Powered by IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Digital Transformation Forum 2021

The business landscape has changed, and it will only continue to do so. In this time of technological disruption, it is an undeniable fact that organisations must gear up towards being equipped with the necessary digital and management skills to adapt and innovate.

The virtual DTF 2021 congress is aimed at imparting knowledge on how technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud & Edge Computing, and Gamification can offer immense opportunities for companies to develop resilient business models in the face of this unceasing change.

Attendees of the virtual congress will examine how to enact resilient, long-term, cloud-based digital infrastructures that drive the future-of-work, future-of-connectedness, data management, connected digital experiences and digital innovation strategies in order to help organisations in determining what digital transformation means for them.

Join IT News Africa on the 29th of June and find out how to take control of a company's digital transformation.

Key Topics to be covered at this year's DTF include:

5G & Digital Transformation Go Mainstream - How will this shape enterprise Digital adoption - Marc Jadoul, Market Strategist Director at Nokia

Digital Transformations Importance for Enterprise in the Post-COVID World - James Scott, Chief Digital Officer - Wholesale - Barclays Africa Group

Hybrid Workplaces: Digital Transformation and the Future of Work - Dr Dieter Veldsman, Grp. Exec. - People Management, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited

Accelerating Future Digital Transformation Initiatives for Customer Experience Success - Brett StClair, Teraflow.AI CEO & Co-Founder, Ex-Barclays Africa Digital Executive and Ex-Google Cloud African Regional Executive - DTF's International Keynote Speaker

Confirmed speakers for DTF2021 include;

Robin Fisher , Senior Vice President Israel, Middle East And Africa At Salesforce

, Senior Vice President Israel, Middle East And Africa At Salesforce Tumi Ramonotsi m.Inst.d, Executive Partner , Emea Cee & Russia , Gartner

& , Gartner James Scott , Chief Digital Officer- Wholesale, Barclays Africa Group Limited

, Chief Digital Officer- Wholesale, Barclays Africa Group Limited Sean Riley , Chief Executive Officer Of Ad Dynamo

, Chief Executive Officer Of Ad Dynamo Brett Stclair , Teraflow.Ai CEO & Co-founder, Ex-barclays Africa Digital Executive and Ex-google Coud African Regional Executive, International Keynote Speaker

, Teraflow.Ai CEO & Co-founder, Ex-barclays Africa Digital Executive and Ex-google Coud African Regional Executive, International Keynote Speaker Marc Jadoul , Market Strategist Director at Nokia

, Market Strategist Director at Nokia Michael Njenga , Regional Head Of IT Services, KPMG East Africa

, Regional Head Of IT Services, KPMG East Africa Thayendran Naidoo, Convergehealth Africa Leader | Deloitte & Touché

Duke Mathebula , Head of IT-business Applications: Africa Saint-gobain Africa

, Head of IT-business Applications: Africa Saint-gobain Dr Dieter Veldsman , Group Exec - People Management, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited

, Group Exec - People Management, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited Fabio Longano , Founder And Managing Director at Touchfoundry

, Founder And Managing Director at Touchfoundry Andy Jury , Group CEO Of Mukuru

, Group CEO Of Mukuru Hendrik Malan , CEO Frost & Sullivan

Attendees of DTF2021 qualify for 5 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points from the Institute Of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP)

For more information on the Forum and to register visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/digital-transformation-congress-webinar/

Contact:



[t]: +27 011 026 0981/2

[e]: events@itnewsafrica.com