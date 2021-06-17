Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), Paris, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) informs its shareholders of the upcoming financial events.

The Combined General Meeting: Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm (CET)

The Combined General Meeting of the company will be held, on first notice, on Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 4:00 pm CET behind closed doors. All information on how to attend the meeting and watch the live webcast can be found at https://investors.esi-group.com/shareholders-meeting

Half-year results: Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 6:00 pm (CET)

For logistical reasons, the announcement of the half-year results has been postponed by 48 hours to Thursday, September 9 at 6:00 pm CET (originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 7).

Save the date Investor Day: Tuesday October 5, 2021

In order to give a long-term vision, the Group announced last April the organization of an Investor Day in the fall. It will be held on Tuesday, October 5. More information will be communicated in the coming weeks.

