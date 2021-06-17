Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
WKN: 542159 ISIN: FR0000033888 
Frankfurt
17.06.21
08:04 Uhr
181,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,55 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.06.2021 | 18:34
GEVELOT S.A. 
GEVELOT S.A.: GEVELOT SA AGM 2021 Press releaseGEVELOT SA AGM 2021 Press release 
17-Jun-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
GEVELOT S.A. 
Limited company capitalised at 26,932,500 euros 
Head Office: 6, boulevard Bineau 92300 Levallois-Perret 
562 088 542 R.C.S. NANTERRE 
 
 
 
PRESS RELEASE, 17 JUNE 2021 
 
 
The Ordinary General Meeting held on 17 June 2021 approved the Financial Statements, as well as the Consolidated 
Accounts for financial year 2020. 
All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted. 
Consolidated turnover for the 2020 financial year mainly consisted of the Pumps Sector. The other sector, involving the 
Holding's real estate activity, amounted to EUR89.5 million compared to EUR103.7 million in 2019, a decrease of 13.7%. At 
constant scope and exchange rates, the fall amounted to 13.5%. 
In 2020, the net result accruing to Gévelot, a consolidating company, amounted to EUR1.0 million, compared to a profit of 
EUR8.6 million in 2019. 
 
Gévelot, the parent company, generated a net profit of EUR1.4 million compared to EUR3.1 million in 2019. 
It was decided to pay a dividend of EUR2.00 per share from 24 June 2021, compared to EUR1.60 last year. 
In a particular context of continuing health and economic crises linked to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the 
Group's medium and long-term prospects nevertheless remain uncertain. 
The 2021 Result, excluding the effect of extraordinary items not known to date, could nevertheless improve. 
 
 
 
 
 
Gévelot website, Euronext Growth, Amf (Onde) 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: GEVELOT SA AGM 2021 Press release 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     GEVELOT S.A. 
         6 Boulevard Bineau 
         92300 LEVALLOIS-PERRET 
         France 
Phone:      +33 1 77 68 31 03 
Fax:       +33 1 77 68 31 05 
E-mail:     contact@gevelot-sa.fr 
Internet:    www.gevelot.fr 
ISIN:      FR0000033888 
Euronext Ticker: ALGEV 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1209306 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209306 17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209306&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
