GEVELOT S.A.: GEVELOT SA AGM 2021 Press releaseGEVELOT SA AGM 2021 Press release

PRESS RELEASE, 17 JUNE 2021 The Ordinary General Meeting held on 17 June 2021 approved the Financial Statements, as well as the Consolidated Accounts for financial year 2020. All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted. Consolidated turnover for the 2020 financial year mainly consisted of the Pumps Sector. The other sector, involving the Holding's real estate activity, amounted to EUR89.5 million compared to EUR103.7 million in 2019, a decrease of 13.7%. At constant scope and exchange rates, the fall amounted to 13.5%. In 2020, the net result accruing to Gévelot, a consolidating company, amounted to EUR1.0 million, compared to a profit of EUR8.6 million in 2019. Gévelot, the parent company, generated a net profit of EUR1.4 million compared to EUR3.1 million in 2019. It was decided to pay a dividend of EUR2.00 per share from 24 June 2021, compared to EUR1.60 last year. In a particular context of continuing health and economic crises linked to the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Group's medium and long-term prospects nevertheless remain uncertain. The 2021 Result, excluding the effect of extraordinary items not known to date, could nevertheless improve.

