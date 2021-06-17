Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906630 ISIN: CA6478071062 Ticker-Symbol: OE6 
Stuttgart
17.06.21
13:42 Uhr
1,320 Euro
+0,090
+7,32 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3201,38020:31
1,4101,48012.10.20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC1,320+7,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.