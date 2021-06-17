How McClendon Capital Group, LLC Is Changing The Focus Of Real Estate From Money And Houses To People And Communities. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Helping people is an opportunity that many of us want from our jobs. It provides something satisfactory at the end of the day to know that we have made a difference in someone else's life no matter how small it is. However, not many of us get to go home feeling that we have made a difference for other people.

Real estate is no exception to that. Though many real estate agents help people find a great home or property to live in, it can sometimes feel hollow and projects may come at the expense of the communities that are being built. The team at McClendon Capital Group is attempting to change that by bringing a focus on people and communities back into the equation of real estate.

With a focus on developing housing mostly in the Midwest, McClendon Capital Group, LLC specializes in new construction in affordable housing in neighborhoods that are in high-demand. Specifically, this company offers a variety of services including site identification, back of envelope analysis (BOTE), full feasibility modeling, and project management. And if that wasn't enough, they also source permanent funding and equity raising resources.

The team at McClendon Capital Group, LLC learned quickly that real estate can be heavily focused on individuals consumed with the sole purpose of making money without taking into account the communities that are affected by their decisions. McClendon Capital Group has always had the goal of helping people, so they found niches that would bridge the gap between doing good for others as well as making a living, also known as the triple bottom line.

Through trial and error, the team was led to real estate development using low income housing tax credits and the residential assisted living business. This allows the MCG to give back to communities that would normally displace long term residents with increased property taxes and higher rents due to new developments in these areas.

The founder of McClendon Capital Group and its namesake, Cory McClendon, was born and raised in a family that did not have a lot of money to go around, but was happy with just having each other nonetheless. This is the inspiration behind his methodology for real estate; he knows the good that can come out of developing new projects, but also how disrupting these projects can be, so he designed a company that would do something different.

"I come from a household that was rich in love but not necessarily rich in money or assets. I was taught from a young age that family is the most important thing in your life but no one taught me the importance of investing and managing your money. Having grown up in a low-income household within an impoverished community, I saw the importance and need for quality structures within the affordable housing sector," Cory explains.

With a goal driving them, the MCG Team has big projects planned for the rest of the year including a couple projects with an aggregate cost close to $95 million dollars. These projects will provide over 400 units of mixed income housing in highly sought after neighborhoods.

