Key Points
- The men's first team finished the 2020/21 domestic season in 2nd place and will compete in the UEFA Champions' League in the 2021/22 season
- Old Trafford welcomed back 10,000 supporters to the final home match on 18 May
- Season ticket sales have commenced for the upcoming season
- TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet as shirt sponsor on team kits from the start of the 2021/22 season
- The "Theatre of Dreams" Experience Centre, in partnership with Harves, opened to the public in Beijing on 1 May
- The Premier League successfully completed the sale of domestic broadcast rights for the 2022-2025 cycle
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal third quarter ended 31 March 2021.
Management Commentary
Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "The absence of fans over the past year has proved that they are the lifeblood of the game. Following the successful return of limited numbers at the end of last season, and continued trials of increased crowds at sports events this summer, we remain optimistic about the prospect of fans returning to Old Trafford in larger numbers going forwards. With the foundations for long-term success in place, including significant initiatives to strengthen engagement with our supporters, we look forward to the upcoming season."
Key Financials (unaudited)
million (except (loss)/earnings per share)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Commercial revenue
58.1
68.6
(15.3%)
180.4
219.6
(17.9%)
Broadcasting revenue
58.6
26.0
125.4%
214.9
123.6
73.9%
Matchday revenue
1.6
29.1
(94.5%)
4.8
84.3
(94.3%)
Total revenue
118.3
123.7
(4.4%)
400.1
427.5
(6.4%)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
14.4
27.9
(48.4%)
105.5
134.8
(21.7%)
Operating (loss)/profit
(21.6)
(3.3)
554.5%
(0.2)
44.2
(Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income)
(18.1)
(22.8)
(20.6%)
15.4
13.3
15.8%
Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)
(11.12)
(13.89)
(20.0%)
9.48
8.07
17.5%
Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)(1)
(21.7)
(7.3)
197.3%
(11.0)
22.4
Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)(1)
(13.30)
(4.42)
200.9%
(6.73)
13.61
Non-current and current borrowings
528.2
519.4
1.7%
528.2
519.4
1.7%
Cash and cash equivalents
84.7
90.3
(6.2%)
84.7
90.3
(6.2%)
Net debt(1)/(2)
443.5
429.1
3.4%
443.5
429.1
3.4%
(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.
(2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2021 reflect the impact a £60.0 million drawdown on our £200 million revolving credit facilities during the second fiscal quarter.
COVID-19 Impact
Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continues to disrupt our businesses. The Old Trafford Stadium, Megastore, Museum and Stadium Tour operations remained closed to visitors throughout the third fiscal quarter. In line with government guidelines, and with a variety of safety measures and protocols in place, including reduced fan capacity, Old Trafford Stadium welcomed back 10,000 supporters for final home match of the season. The Megastore and Museum and Stadium Tour operations have also resumed following the end of the quarter.
Commencement of playing the 2020/21 Premier league fixtures was delayed until 19 September 2020, due to the deferred completion of the 2019/20 season. 2020/21 matches were played over a more condensed period with most of the current season shortfall being played in the third and fourth quarters, as outlined below.
During the third quarter, the first team played in fourteen Premier League home and away matches, compared with nine in the prior year quarter, resulting in an increase in Broadcasting revenues over the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.
Home matches continue to be played behind closed doors. During the third quarter, a total of twelve home matches were played behind closed doors across all competitions, compared with a total eight home matches with fans in attendance during the prior quarter, creating a significant shortfall in Matchday revenues. This largely offsets the increase in Broadcasting revenues, due to the men's first team's participation in the UEFA Champions League.
Given ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2021 at this time.
Phasing of Premier League games
Quarter 1
Quarter 2
Quarter 3
Quarter 4
Total
2020/21 season
2
13
14
9
38
2019/20 remaining season
6
6
Total FY 2021
8
13
14
9
44
2019/20 season
7
13
9
3
32
2018/19 season
7
13
11
7
38
Working Capital and Liquidity
As of 31 March 2021, the Company had £84.7 million of cash balances together with access to an additional £140.0 million available under the Company's revolving credit facilities. This provides financial flexibility to support the Club through the disruption caused by COVID-19.
Revenue Analysis
Commercial
Commercial revenue for the quarter was £58.1 million, a decrease of £10.5 million, or 15.3%, over the prior year quarter.
- Sponsorship revenue was £35.8 million, a decrease of £8.9 million, or 19.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to COVID-19 related variations and a one-time sponsorship credit in the prior quarter.
- Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £22.3 million, a decrease of £1.6 million, or 6.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the continued closure of the Old Trafford based Megastore.
Broadcasting
Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £58.6 million, an increase of £32.6 million, or 125.4%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing an additional five Premier League home and away games in the quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.
Matchday
Matchday revenue for the quarter was £1.6 million, a decrease of £27.5 million, or 94.5%, over the prior year quarter, due to all matches being played behind closed doors. Eight home games with fans in attendance were played in the prior year quarter, prior to the postponement of all competitions.
Other Financial Information
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses for the quarter were £138.5 million, an increase of £6.7 million, or 5.1%, over the prior year quarter.
Employee benefit expenses
Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £85.2 million, an increase of £15.7 million, or 22.6%, over the prior year quarter. This is due to contracted increases in player salaries due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and continued investment in the first team playing squad.
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses for the quarter were £18.7 million, a decrease of £7.6 million, or 28.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19. This includes the impact of all matches being played behind closed doors.
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation for the quarter was £3.8 million, an increase of £0.1 million or 2.7% over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £30.8 million, a decrease of £1.5 million, or 4.6%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations on 31 March 2021 was £350.0 million.
Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets
Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £1.4 million, compared to a profit of £4.8 million for the prior year quarter.
Net finance costs
Net finance costs for the quarter were £1.4 million, compared to net finance costs of £25.3 million in the prior year quarter. The movement was driven by foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings in the current year quarter compared to foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings in the prior year quarter.
Income tax
The income tax credit for the quarter was £4.9 million, compared to a credit of £5.8 million in the prior year quarter.
Cash flows
Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £4.1 million in the quarter to 31 March 2021, compared to a decrease of £10.6 million in the prior year quarter.
Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £27.0 million, an increase of £0.7 million compared to a net cash inflow in the prior year quarter of £26.3 million.
Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £1.8 million, a decrease of £2.9 million over the prior year quarter.
Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £7.9 million, a decrease of £13.3 million over the prior year quarter.
Net debt
Net Debt as of 31 March 2021 was £443.5 million, compared with £429.1 million as of 31 March 2020.
Dividend
A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 30 July 2021, to shareholders of record on 12 July 2021. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 9 July 2021.
About Manchester United
Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).
Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use
1. Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs/income, and tax.
Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily loss/profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.
2. Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)
Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives and foreign currency options, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 21%; 2020: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.
In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.
3. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted (loss)/profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.
4. Net debt
Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.
Key Performance Indicators
Three months ended
Nine months ended
31 March
31 March
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Commercial of total revenue
49.1%
55.5%
45.1%
51.4%
Broadcasting of total revenue
49.5%
21.0%
53.7%
28.9%
Matchday of total revenue
1.4%
23.5%
1.2%
19.7%
2020/21
2019/20
2020/21
Carryover
2019/20
2019/20
Home Matches Played
PL
6
5
14
3
15
UEFA competitions
2
1
5
1
4
Domestic Cups
4
2
4
4
Away Matches Played
PL
8
4
15
3
14
UEFA competitions
2
2
5
2
5
Domestic Cups
1
4
4
1
5
Other
Employees at period end
976
997
976
997
Employee benefit expenses of revenue
72.0%
56.2%
59.7%
49.3%
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue from contracts with customers
118,286
123,711
400,108
427,537
Operating expenses
(138,444
(131,783
(400,576
(399,457
(Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets
(1,424
4,765
259
16,067
Operating (loss)/profit
(21,582
(3,307
(209
44,147
Finance costs
(6,388
(25,758
(29,887
(19,701
Finance income
4,948
511
48,170
|
1,274
Net finance (costs)/income
(1,440
(25,247
18,283
(18,427
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(23,022
(28,554
18,074
25,720
Income tax credit/(expense)
4,911
5,701
(2,627
(12,438
(Loss)/profit for the period
(18,111
(22,853
15,447
13,282
Basic earnings per share:
Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)
(11.12
(13.89
9.48
8.07
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands)
162,939
164,544
162,939
164,563
Diluted earnings per share:
Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1)
(11.12
(13.89
9.45
8.06
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1)
162,939
164,544
163,400
164,746
(1) For the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the three months ended 31 March 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(unaudited; in thousands)
As of
31 March
30 June
31 March
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
248,985
254,439
254,994
Right-of-use assets
4,719
4,559
4,984
Investment properties
20,623
20,827
24,703
Intangible assets
776,587
775,170
784,746
Deferred tax asset
61,928
58,362
54,061
Trade receivables
26,397
43,694
42,429
Derivative financial instruments
651
1,609
1,134
1,139,890
1,158,660
1,167,051
Current assets
Inventories
2,363
2,186
2,403
Prepayments
12,586
6,503
10,868
Contract assets accrued revenue
50,279
45,966
42,700
Trade receivables
32,127
115,985
41,106
Other receivables
1,483
239
121
Income tax receivable
1,223
1,214
1,223
Derivative financial instruments
845
1,174
690
Cash and cash equivalents
84,715
51,539
90,251
185,621
224,806
189,362
Total assets
1,325,511
1,383,466
1,356,413
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)
(unaudited; in thousands)
As of
31 March
30 June
31 March
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
53
53
53
Share premium
68,822
68,822
68,822
Treasury shares
(21,305
(21,305
(3,720
Merger reserve
249,030
249,030
249,030
Hedging reserve
(11,212
(32,565
(35,521
Retained earnings
94,170
87,197
135,391
379,558
351,232
414,055
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
25,270
31,337
37,126
Contract liabilities deferred revenue
11,279
18,759
25,562
Trade and other payables
67,075
51,322
51,980
Borrowings
466,030
520,010
517,075
Lease liabilities
3,201
3,326
3,416
Derivative financial instruments
6,347
9,136
8,538
579,202
633,890
643,697
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities deferred revenue
108,766
171,574
99,240
Trade and other payables
180,374
216,093
191,214
Income tax liabilities
13,709
4,005
4,214
Borrowings
62,179
5,605
2,302
Lease liabilities
1,444
1,067
1,687
Derivative financial instruments
279
4
366,751
398,344
298,661
Total equity and liabilities
1,325,511
1,383,466
1,356,413
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited; in thousands)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4)
35,654
34,333
110,164
15,894
Interest paid
(8,678
(7,944
(18,862
(18,450
Interest received
1
115
2
1,165
Tax received/(paid)
28
(200
(3,028
(1,897
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities
27,005
26,304
88,276
(3,288
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(1,782
(4,662
(4,940
(17,692
Payments for intangible assets
(17,785
(24,419
(126,560
(211,730
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
9,898
3,225
32,080
25,234
Payments for derivative financial assets
(939
Net cash outflow from investing activities
(9,669
(25,856
(100,359
(204,188
Cash flows from financing activities
Acquisition of treasury shares
(3,372
(3,372
Proceeds from borrowings
60,000
Principal elements of lease payments
(411
(399
(1,231
(1,160
Dividends paid
(10,718
(11,323
(10,718
(11,323
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities
(11,129
(15,094
48,051
(15,855
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,207
(14,646
35,968
(223,331
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
80,620
100,856
51,539
307,637
Effects of exchange rate movements on cash and cash equivalents
(2,112
4,041
(2,792
5,945
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
84,715
90,251
84,715
90,251
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES
1 General information
Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.
2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Loss)/profit for the period
(18,111
(22,853
15,447
13,282
Adjustments:
Income tax (credit)/expense
(4,911
(5,701
2,627
12,438
Net finance costs/(income)
1,440
25,247
(18,283
18,427
Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets
1,424
(4,765
(259
(16,067
Amortization
30,728
32,346
94,730
95,790
Depreciation
3,795
3,683
11,244
10,951
Adjusted EBITDA
14,365
27,957
105,506
134,821
3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Loss)/profit for the period
(18,111
(22,853
15,447
13,282
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings
(4,120
19,664
(46,955
2,590
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues
(206
14,631
Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives
(85
(307
361
39
Income tax (credit)/expense
(4,911
(5,701
2,627
12,438
Adjusted (loss)/profit before income tax
(27,433
(9,197
(13,889
28,349
Adjusted income tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%))
5,761
1,931
2,917
(5,953
Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)
(21,672
(7,266
(10,972
22,396
Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share:
Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)
(13.30
(4.42
(6.73
13.61
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands)
162,939
164,544
162,939
164,563
Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share:
Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1)
(13.30
(4.42
(6.73
13.59
Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1)
162,939
164,544
162,939
164,746
(1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2021 and the three months ended 31 March 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the adjusted diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.
4 Cash generated from operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Loss)/profit for the period
(18,111
(22,853
15,447
13,282
Income tax (credit)/expense
(4,911
(5,701
2,627
12,438
(Loss)/profit before income tax
(23,022
(28,554
18,074
25,720
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
3,795
3,683
11,244
10,951
Amortization
30,728
32,346
94,730
95,790
Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets
1,424
(4,765
(259
(16,067
Net finance costs/(income)
1,440
25,247
(18,283
18,427
Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments
491
226
2,244
591
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on operating activities
(405
(640
769
(926
Reclassified from hedging reserve
588
3,177
176
8,988
Changes in working capital:
Inventories
429
132
(177
(273
Prepayments
4,600
2,343
(5,308
2,162
Contract assets accrued revenue
15,516
35,398
(4,313
(3,168
Trade receivables
26,560
(14,475
89,816
(5,971
Other receivables
(1,112
493
(1,244
1,067
Contract liabilities deferred revenue
(31,174
(42,380
(70,288
(98,698
Trade and other payables
5,796
22,102
(7,017
(22,699
Cash generated from operations
35,654
34,333
110,164
15,894
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Corinna Freedman
Head of Investor Relations
+44 738 491 0828
Corinna.Freedman@manutd.co.uk
Media Relations
Charlie Brooks
Director of Communications
+44 161 868 8148
charlie.brooks@manutd.co.uk