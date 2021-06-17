Key Points

The men's first team finished the 2020/21 domestic season in 2 nd place and will compete in the UEFA Champions' League in the 2021/22 season

Old Trafford welcomed back 10,000 supporters to the final home match on 18 May

Season ticket sales have commenced for the upcoming season

TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet as shirt sponsor on team kits from the start of the 2021/22 season

The "Theatre of Dreams" Experience Centre, in partnership with Harves, opened to the public in Beijing on 1 May

The Premier League successfully completed the sale of domestic broadcast rights for the 2022-2025 cycle

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2021 fiscal third quarter ended 31 March 2021.

Management Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "The absence of fans over the past year has proved that they are the lifeblood of the game. Following the successful return of limited numbers at the end of last season, and continued trials of increased crowds at sports events this summer, we remain optimistic about the prospect of fans returning to Old Trafford in larger numbers going forwards. With the foundations for long-term success in place, including significant initiatives to strengthen engagement with our supporters, we look forward to the upcoming season."

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except (loss)/earnings per share) Three months ended

31 March 2021 Nine months ended

31 March 2021 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Commercial revenue 58.1 68.6 (15.3%) 180.4 219.6 (17.9%) Broadcasting revenue 58.6 26.0 125.4% 214.9 123.6 73.9% Matchday revenue 1.6 29.1 (94.5%) 4.8 84.3 (94.3%) Total revenue 118.3 123.7 (4.4%) 400.1 427.5 (6.4%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 14.4 27.9 (48.4%) 105.5 134.8 (21.7%) Operating (loss)/profit (21.6) (3.3) 554.5% (0.2) 44.2 (Loss)/profit for the period (i.e. net (loss)/income) (18.1) (22.8) (20.6%) 15.4 13.3 15.8% Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (11.12) (13.89) (20.0%) 9.48 8.07 17.5% Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)(1) (21.7) (7.3) 197.3% (11.0) 22.4 Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)(1) (13.30) (4.42) 200.9% (6.73) 13.61 Non-current and current borrowings 528.2 519.4 1.7% 528.2 519.4 1.7% Cash and cash equivalents 84.7 90.3 (6.2%) 84.7 90.3 (6.2%) Net debt(1)/(2) 443.5 429.1 3.4% 443.5 429.1 3.4%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 7 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged. Non-current and current borrowings and cash and cash equivalents as at 31 March 2021 reflect the impact a £60.0 million drawdown on our £200 million revolving credit facilities during the second fiscal quarter.

COVID-19 Impact

Operationally, the impact of the pandemic and measures to prevent further spread continues to disrupt our businesses. The Old Trafford Stadium, Megastore, Museum and Stadium Tour operations remained closed to visitors throughout the third fiscal quarter. In line with government guidelines, and with a variety of safety measures and protocols in place, including reduced fan capacity, Old Trafford Stadium welcomed back 10,000 supporters for final home match of the season. The Megastore and Museum and Stadium Tour operations have also resumed following the end of the quarter.

Commencement of playing the 2020/21 Premier league fixtures was delayed until 19 September 2020, due to the deferred completion of the 2019/20 season. 2020/21 matches were played over a more condensed period with most of the current season shortfall being played in the third and fourth quarters, as outlined below.

During the third quarter, the first team played in fourteen Premier League home and away matches, compared with nine in the prior year quarter, resulting in an increase in Broadcasting revenues over the prior year quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.

Home matches continue to be played behind closed doors. During the third quarter, a total of twelve home matches were played behind closed doors across all competitions, compared with a total eight home matches with fans in attendance during the prior quarter, creating a significant shortfall in Matchday revenues. This largely offsets the increase in Broadcasting revenues, due to the men's first team's participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Given ongoing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing revenue or adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2021 at this time.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2020/21 season 2 13 14 9 38 2019/20 remaining season 6 6 Total FY 2021 8 13 14 9 44 2019/20 season 7 13 9 3 32 2018/19 season 7 13 11 7 38

Working Capital and Liquidity

As of 31 March 2021, the Company had £84.7 million of cash balances together with access to an additional £140.0 million available under the Company's revolving credit facilities. This provides financial flexibility to support the Club through the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £58.1 million, a decrease of £10.5 million, or 15.3%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £35.8 million, a decrease of £8.9 million, or 19.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to COVID-19 related variations and a one-time sponsorship credit in the prior quarter.

revenue was £35.8 million, a decrease of £8.9 million, or 19.9%, over the prior year quarter, due to COVID-19 related variations and a one-time sponsorship credit in the prior quarter. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £22.3 million, a decrease of £1.6 million, or 6.7%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the continued closure of the Old Trafford based Megastore.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £58.6 million, an increase of £32.6 million, or 125.4%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing an additional five Premier League home and away games in the quarter. The prior year quarter was further impacted by an estimated Premier League rebate due to broadcasters, following delay and broadcast schedule changes to the 2019/20 season.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £1.6 million, a decrease of £27.5 million, or 94.5%, over the prior year quarter, due to all matches being played behind closed doors. Eight home games with fans in attendance were played in the prior year quarter, prior to the postponement of all competitions.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £138.5 million, an increase of £6.7 million, or 5.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £85.2 million, an increase of £15.7 million, or 22.6%, over the prior year quarter. This is due to contracted increases in player salaries due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and continued investment in the first team playing squad.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £18.7 million, a decrease of £7.6 million, or 28.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to reduced business activity as a result of COVID-19. This includes the impact of all matches being played behind closed doors.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.8 million, an increase of £0.1 million or 2.7% over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £30.8 million, a decrease of £1.5 million, or 4.6%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations on 31 March 2021 was £350.0 million.

Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £1.4 million, compared to a profit of £4.8 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs for the quarter were £1.4 million, compared to net finance costs of £25.3 million in the prior year quarter. The movement was driven by foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings in the current year quarter compared to foreign exchange losses on unhedged USD borrowings in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax credit for the quarter was £4.9 million, compared to a credit of £5.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £4.1 million in the quarter to 31 March 2021, compared to a decrease of £10.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from operating activities for the quarter was £27.0 million, an increase of £0.7 million compared to a net cash inflow in the prior year quarter of £26.3 million.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £1.8 million, a decrease of £2.9 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £7.9 million, a decrease of £13.3 million over the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 31 March 2021 was £443.5 million, compared with £429.1 million as of 31 March 2020.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 30 July 2021, to shareholders of record on 12 July 2021. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 9 July 2021.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, net finance costs/income, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily loss/profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs/income), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)

Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (including foreign exchange losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues), and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives and foreign currency options, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on a normalized tax rate of 21%; 2020: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted (loss)/profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Nine months ended 31 March 31 March 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 49.1% 55.5% 45.1% 51.4% Broadcasting of total revenue 49.5% 21.0% 53.7% 28.9% Matchday of total revenue 1.4% 23.5% 1.2% 19.7% 2020/21

Season 2019/20

Season 2020/21

Season Carryover 2019/20

Season 2019/20

Season Home Matches Played PL 6 5 14 3 15 UEFA competitions 2 1 5 1 4 Domestic Cups 4 2 4 4 Away Matches Played PL 8 4 15 3 14 UEFA competitions 2 2 5 2 5 Domestic Cups 1 4 4 1 5 Other Employees at period end 976 997 976 997 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 72.0% 56.2% 59.7% 49.3%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue from contracts with customers 118,286 123,711 400,108 427,537 Operating expenses (138,444 (131,783 (400,576 (399,457 (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (1,424 4,765 259 16,067 Operating (loss)/profit (21,582 (3,307 (209 44,147 Finance costs (6,388 (25,758 (29,887 (19,701 Finance income 4,948 511 48,170 1,274 Net finance (costs)/income (1,440 (25,247 18,283 (18,427 (Loss)/profit before income tax (23,022 (28,554 18,074 25,720 Income tax credit/(expense) 4,911 5,701 (2,627 (12,438 (Loss)/profit for the period (18,111 (22,853 15,447 13,282 Basic earnings per share: Basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (11.12 (13.89 9.48 8.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 162,939 164,544 162,939 164,563 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1) (11.12 (13.89 9.45 8.06 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 162,939 164,544 163,400 164,746 (1) For the three months ended 31 March 2021 and the three months ended 31 March 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March

2021 30 June

2020 31 March

2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 248,985 254,439 254,994 Right-of-use assets 4,719 4,559 4,984 Investment properties 20,623 20,827 24,703 Intangible assets 776,587 775,170 784,746 Deferred tax asset 61,928 58,362 54,061 Trade receivables 26,397 43,694 42,429 Derivative financial instruments 651 1,609 1,134 1,139,890 1,158,660 1,167,051 Current assets Inventories 2,363 2,186 2,403 Prepayments 12,586 6,503 10,868 Contract assets accrued revenue 50,279 45,966 42,700 Trade receivables 32,127 115,985 41,106 Other receivables 1,483 239 121 Income tax receivable 1,223 1,214 1,223 Derivative financial instruments 845 1,174 690 Cash and cash equivalents 84,715 51,539 90,251 185,621 224,806 189,362 Total assets 1,325,511 1,383,466 1,356,413

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 March

2021 30 June

2020 31 March

2020 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (3,720 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (11,212 (32,565 (35,521 Retained earnings 94,170 87,197 135,391 379,558 351,232 414,055 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 25,270 31,337 37,126 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 11,279 18,759 25,562 Trade and other payables 67,075 51,322 51,980 Borrowings 466,030 520,010 517,075 Lease liabilities 3,201 3,326 3,416 Derivative financial instruments 6,347 9,136 8,538 579,202 633,890 643,697 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 108,766 171,574 99,240 Trade and other payables 180,374 216,093 191,214 Income tax liabilities 13,709 4,005 4,214 Borrowings 62,179 5,605 2,302 Lease liabilities 1,444 1,067 1,687 Derivative financial instruments 279 4 366,751 398,344 298,661 Total equity and liabilities 1,325,511 1,383,466 1,356,413

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) 35,654 34,333 110,164 15,894 Interest paid (8,678 (7,944 (18,862 (18,450 Interest received 1 115 2 1,165 Tax received/(paid) 28 (200 (3,028 (1,897 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 27,005 26,304 88,276 (3,288 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (1,782 (4,662 (4,940 (17,692 Payments for intangible assets (17,785 (24,419 (126,560 (211,730 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 9,898 3,225 32,080 25,234 Payments for derivative financial assets (939 Net cash outflow from investing activities (9,669 (25,856 (100,359 (204,188 Cash flows from financing activities Acquisition of treasury shares (3,372 (3,372 Proceeds from borrowings 60,000 Principal elements of lease payments (411 (399 (1,231 (1,160 Dividends paid (10,718 (11,323 (10,718 (11,323 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (11,129 (15,094 48,051 (15,855 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,207 (14,646 35,968 (223,331 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 80,620 100,856 51,539 307,637 Effects of exchange rate movements on cash and cash equivalents (2,112 4,041 (2,792 5,945 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 84,715 90,251 84,715 90,251

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (18,111 (22,853 15,447 13,282 Adjustments: Income tax (credit)/expense (4,911 (5,701 2,627 12,438 Net finance costs/(income) 1,440 25,247 (18,283 18,427 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 1,424 (4,765 (259 (16,067 Amortization 30,728 32,346 94,730 95,790 Depreciation 3,795 3,683 11,244 10,951 Adjusted EBITDA 14,365 27,957 105,506 134,821

3 Reconciliation of (loss)/profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (18,111 (22,853 15,447 13,282 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (4,120 19,664 (46,955 2,590 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses immediately reclassified from the hedging reserve following change in contract currency denomination of future revenues (206 14,631 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives (85 (307 361 39 Income tax (credit)/expense (4,911 (5,701 2,627 12,438 Adjusted (loss)/profit before income tax (27,433 (9,197 (13,889 28,349 Adjusted income tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2020: 21%)) 5,761 1,931 2,917 (5,953 Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income) (21,672 (7,266 (10,972 22,396 Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (13.30 (4.42 (6.73 13.61 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 162,939 164,544 162,939 164,563 Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (1) (13.30 (4.42 (6.73 13.59 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 162,939 164,544 162,939 164,746 (1) For the three and nine months ended 31 March 2021 and the three months ended 31 March 2020, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the adjusted diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash generated from operations

Three months ended

31 March Nine months ended

31 March 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (18,111 (22,853 15,447 13,282 Income tax (credit)/expense (4,911 (5,701 2,627 12,438 (Loss)/profit before income tax (23,022 (28,554 18,074 25,720 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,795 3,683 11,244 10,951 Amortization 30,728 32,346 94,730 95,790 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 1,424 (4,765 (259 (16,067 Net finance costs/(income) 1,440 25,247 (18,283 18,427 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 491 226 2,244 591 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on operating activities (405 (640 769 (926 Reclassified from hedging reserve 588 3,177 176 8,988 Changes in working capital: Inventories 429 132 (177 (273 Prepayments 4,600 2,343 (5,308 2,162 Contract assets accrued revenue 15,516 35,398 (4,313 (3,168 Trade receivables 26,560 (14,475 89,816 (5,971 Other receivables (1,112 493 (1,244 1,067 Contract liabilities deferred revenue (31,174 (42,380 (70,288 (98,698 Trade and other payables 5,796 22,102 (7,017 (22,699 Cash generated from operations 35,654 34,333 110,164 15,894

