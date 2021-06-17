Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2021) - Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSXV: WEE) (OTCQB: WFTSF) ("Wavefront" or the "Company"), an oil field service provider focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology announces that it will be seeking the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the extension of the term of certain share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued on July 17, 2018. Wavefront will be seeking an extension from the current expiry date of July 17, 2021 to July 17, 2022 (subject to early expiry).

3,712,592 Warrants are exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20, while the 628,741 Warrants, with an original $0.45 exercise price.

Consistent with the policies of the Exchange, the 3,712,592 Warrants with an exercise price of $0.20 include an accelerated expiry clause such that their exercise period will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during their unexpired term, the closing trading price of the common shares of the Company exceeds $0.25 per share. The 628,741 Warrants with an exercise price of $0.45 include an accelerated expiry clause such that their exercise period will be reduced to 30 days if, for any ten consecutive trading days during their unexpired term, the closing trading price of the common shares of the Company exceeds $0.65 per share.

The extension sought will, if approved, apply to all 4,341,333 Warrants issued on July 17, 2018 to investors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WAVEFRONT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC.

"D. Brad Paterson" (signed)

D. Brad Paterson, CFO & Director

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based, oil field service provider, focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology primarily for oil and gas well stimulation and applications related to IOR/EOR recovery. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQB under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

For further information please contact:

D. Brad Paterson, CFO at 780-486-2222 or write to us at investor.info@onthewavefront.com

Cautionary Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements contained herein regarding Wavefront and its operations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations or future performance, are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'may', 'will', 'should', 'expect', 'plan', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'predict', 'potential', "believe", 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We caution that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the acceptance rates of Wavefront's Powerwave and Primawave Processes, demand for products and services, fluctuations in the market for oil and gas related products and services, the ability of Wavefront to attract and maintain key personnel, technology changes, global political and economic conditions, and other factors that were described in further detail in Wavefront's continuous disclosure filings, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Wavefront expressly disclaims any obligation to up-date any "forward-looking statements", other than as required by law.

©2021 Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. All rights reserved.

From Bit To Last Drop, WaveAxe, Powerwave and Primawave are registered trademarks of Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc., or its subsidiaries, or affiliates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87941