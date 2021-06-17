Mower Names Stephanie Crockett as President & Chief Operating Officer

Move Signals Structured Agency Leadership Transition for Future Growth

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Mower, one of the leading independent marketing communications agencies in the U.S., today announced that Stephanie Crockett has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of the firm. Crockett assumes the President's title from Eric Mower, who remains Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency that he has guided since 1968.

Crockett joined the agency 17 years ago. Most recently she was Executive Vice President, Managing Director, serving as part of senior leadership, the Syracuse-region market leader, manager of the client services team and as head of the agency's Energy and Sustainability practice.

"This is an important day in the future of our agency. It represents a key step in the transition of the firm to the next group of leaders who will drive the growth of Mower during the coming decades," Mower said. "Stephanie is the best person to write the next chapter at our company. She has the trust of both our staff and our clients. Her leadership has been key to the resurgence of our Syracuse office and growth of our Energy and Sustainability specialty."

Crockett, 47, is active in a number of professional, economic development, arts and community organizations, including as Chairperson of a regional United Way Board of Directors. A graduate of SUNY Geneseo, prior to joining Mower she had marketing roles at agencies and on the client side.

"Mower has been fiercely independent for 53 years and we see unlimited opportunities for continued growth of an integrated communications firm like ours that brings together strategic insights and digital marketing strengths across all channels," Crockett said. "Eric created something rare in building a multi-city destination agency that attracted clients and employees looking for alternatives to the holding company firms. The challenge for the next group of leaders is to build upon this success during a time in our industry when employee dynamics and client-agency relationships are changing. Mower is well positioned to advance in this new environment because of our ability to evolve and build upon on a foundation of core values."

The balance of the agency's executive leadership team remains in place, including Doug Bean, Vice Chairman; Chris Steenstra, Chief Administrative Officer; Cheryl Duggan, Chief Financial Officer; Doug Kamp, Chief Creative Officer; and Rick Lyke, Executive Vice President, Managing Director, Public Relations and Public Affairs. "We've always embraced a consultative, collaborative management approach and this team has worked well together for many years," Mower said.

The agency is known for its Brand as Friend® approach, a unique perspective that drives deeper relationships for brands with individuals and organizations, using the simple but powerful attributes most important to creating and activating friendships - affection, relevance and trust. Mower has professional staff across the U.S. The company was named to Ad Age's 2021 Best Places to Work and the PR News Top Places to Work in 2020.

About Mower

Mower is a digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency with professional staff in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse, N.Y. Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks-thenetworkone and IPREX-as well as the 4A's.

