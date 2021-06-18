Property for Sale in Turkey is Rising Significantly, Notes Property in Turkey

According to Property in Turkey, Tourism and Travel are Helping to Boost Sales of Turkish Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / The founders of Property in Turkey, a company that assists people who are interested in purchasing property for sale in Turkey, are pleased to announce that the Turkish real estate market is definitely thriving.

According to recent sales statistics, 59,166 houses were sold in Turkey in May, 2021, which is a 16.2 percent increase compared to May, 2020. Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir saw the largest number of sales.

In addition, other house sales in Turkey grew to 48,606 in May, which was an almost 50 percent increase from last May. Also, 18,204 houses were sold for the first time in May, 2021-an 8 percent rise compared to May, 2020. Again, Istanbul was where most of the real estate transactions occurred, with the highest number of first time sales-3,153-taking place in the major city.

As a spokesperson for Property in Turkey noted, these statistics show how the Turkish real estate market continues to be one of the most vibrant in the world, attracting investors from across the globe.

"Travel and tourism are huge in Turkey, and as a result, international transactions in the Turkish real estate market are also significant," the spokesperson noted, adding that the team from Property in Turkey is hoping for a return to normal tourism figures after the global pandemic forced international travel to cease.

"However, property in Turkey sales have continued to thrive."

For people who wish to purchase a Turkish home, apartment, villa or other property, the team from Property in Turkey is ready and able to help. The team is highly knowledgeable about the Turkish real estate market and can help investors choose the best property for their needs.

"Over time we have forged strong working relations with developers and builders and can find the best locations for you to invest in as a holiday home, investment or a permanent residence and we have hand-picked the very best properties to offer you," the spokesperson noted.

