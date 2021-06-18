Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021

WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 
Berlin
18.06.21
09:16 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
18.06.2021
MediaZest Plc - New Project Completion

PR Newswire

London, June 17

18 June 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New Project Completion

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce its involvement with the new Vashi store in Covent Garden, London.

MediaZest was delighted to be chosen by bespoke fine jeweller Vashi to supply audio visual solutions to their recently opened Covent Garden flagship store. This includes the largest deployment of the Samsung "The Wall" Business MicroLED product in UK retail as part of a double height, floor to ceiling interactive "Love Stories" installation within the immersive in-store workshop.

More information about the store can be seen at https://www.vashi.com/covent-garden.

MediaZest will announce its financial results for the 6-month period ended 31 March 2021 later this month.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

