MediaZest Plc - New Project Completion

18 June 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New Project Completion

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce its involvement with the new Vashi store in Covent Garden, London.

MediaZest was delighted to be chosen by bespoke fine jeweller Vashi to supply audio visual solutions to their recently opened Covent Garden flagship store. This includes the largest deployment of the Samsung "The Wall" Business MicroLED product in UK retail as part of a double height, floor to ceiling interactive "Love Stories" installation within the immersive in-store workshop.

More information about the store can be seen at https://www.vashi.com/covent-garden.

MediaZest will announce its financial results for the 6-month period ended 31 March 2021 later this month.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

