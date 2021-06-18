Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Handelsbedarf noch vor Wochenende? Final Countdow!? Die Meldung vor DER Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
18.06.21
09:30 Uhr
20,650 Euro
-0,100
-0,48 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,55020,65009:31
20,55020,65009:32
PR Newswire
18.06.2021 | 08:04
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival to Provide Business Update

Carnival Corporation & plc To Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business Update

MIAMI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.