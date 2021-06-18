Carnival PLC - Carnival to Provide Business Update

Carnival Corporation & plc To Provide Second Quarter 2021 Business Update

MIAMI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832