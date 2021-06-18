4basebio UK Societas - Annual General Meeting 2021

18 June 2021

4basebio UK Societas

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Annual General Meeting 2021 ("AGM")

Following the UK government announcement on 14 June 2021 that lockdown measures will not be withdrawn by the time of the AGM, the Company confirms that it intends to hold its 2021 AGM with only the minimum number of shareholders present as required to form a quorum under the Company's Articles of Association, and who (being officers or employees of the Company) are essential for the business of the AGM to be conducted.

As set out in the notice of meeting, the AGM will be held on 30 June 2021 at 9.00am. In view of the continuing risk posed by COVID-19 and having regard to their own safety and that of others, shareholders and their representatives are respectfully asked not to seek to attend the AGM in person. To ensure the safety of the limited number of people whose attendance is essential, we do not propose to allow other shareholders or their representatives to gain access to the AGM venue on the day.

In order to ensure shareholders' votes are counted, despite these restrictions, the Board strongly encourages shareholders to exercise their right to vote by appointing the chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote at the AGM in accordance with their instructions. To appoint a proxy, please complete the form of proxy and send it to our registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies for the AGM (and any adjournment(s) thereof) through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available via www.euroclear.com). Proxy appointments must be received by Computershare Investor Services PLC no later than 9:00am on 28 June 2021. If two or more valid forms of proxy are delivered in respect of the same share, the one which was delivered last (regardless of its date or the date of its execution) will be valid. Further details are set out in the notice of meeting and in the form of proxy.

We, as your Board, are committed to open dialogue with our shareholders and remain very mindful of ensuring that shareholders have an opportunity to engage with us. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance of the AGM or raise matters of concern as a shareholder by emailing the Company Secretary using the email address provided in the notice of meeting. Answers to questions that are of common interest will be published on the Company's website. Also, as previously announced, the AGM will be followed by a presentation from the Company through the Investor Meet Company platform on 1 July 2021 at 10.00am. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and register interest here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/4basebio-uk-societas/register-investor

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio UK Societas +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Heikki Lanckriet, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson finnCap Ltd (Broker) Geoff Nash/Richard Chambers/Charlotte Sutcliffe +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Walbrook PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Anna Dunphy / Paul McManus Mob: +44 (0)7876 441 001 / +44 (0)7980 541 893

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and gene delivery solutions.

The Company divested from 4basebio AG ("4bb AG"), a German company listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, following the disposal by 4bb AG (then named Expedeon AG) of its proteomics and immunology business to AIM-quoted Abcam plc in January 2020 for €120million. Following the disposal, 4bb AG retained its genomics business which owned and licensed certain intellectual property including its proprietary, patent-protected technology, TruePrime. This is the foundation for building the Company's synthetic DNA manufacturing business which 4bb AG transferred to the Company along with funding to continue the Company's development and investment.