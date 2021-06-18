DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim & Special Dividends

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim & Special Dividends 18-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc ("the Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 18 June 2021 Declaration of Interim and Special Dividends The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend and a Special Dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2020 to 30 April 2021. A fourth interim dividend of 2.50p (2020: 2.40p) per Ordinary share will be paid on 16 July 2021 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 2 July 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 July 2021. The Special Dividend of 0.272p (2020: not paid) per Ordinary share will also be paid on 16 July 2021 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 2 July 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 July 2021. In total the dividend paid for the year ended 30 April 2021 will therefore be 10.272p, an increase of 7.0% on the prior year when 9.60p was paid. Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 112045 EQS News ID: 1209348 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209348&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)