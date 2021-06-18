Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
Dow Jones News
18.06.2021 | 08:31
DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim & Special Dividends 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Declaration of Interim & Special Dividends 
18-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
18 June 2021 
Declaration of Interim and Special Dividends 
The Company has today declared a fourth interim dividend and a Special Dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2020 to 30 
April 2021. 
A fourth interim dividend of 2.50p (2020: 2.40p) per Ordinary share will be paid on 16 July 2021 to the holders of 
Ordinary shares on the register at 2 July 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 July 2021. 
The Special Dividend of 0.272p (2020: not paid) per Ordinary share will also be paid on 16 July 2021 to the holders of 
Ordinary shares on the register at 2 July 2021, with an ex-dividend date of 1 July 2021. 
In total the dividend paid for the year ended 30 April 2021 will therefore be 10.272p, an increase of 7.0% on the prior 
year when 9.60p was paid. 
Enquiries: 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      SDVP 
LEI Code:    213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  112045 
EQS News ID:  1209348 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209348&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
