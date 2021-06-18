Aker Carbon Capture Moves to Oslo Børs' Main List and Qualifies for OTCQX Trading in the US

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shares in Aker Carbon Capture today start trading on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange, making the pure-play carbon capture stock eligible for trading by a wider pool of investors.

Separately, Aker Carbon Capture was recently quoted on OTCQX in the US. This is the top tier of the three marketplaces for the over-the-counter (OTC) trading of stocks. The OTCQX is provided and operated by the OTC Markets Group.

"The move to the main list and our quotation on OTCQX will allow a wider investor base to take part in the exciting carbon capture journey," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture. "Access to capital at competitive levels is one of the success factors we believe will enable us to realize our ambitions of capturing millions of tonnes of CO2 for our customers in the years to come.

"The OTCQX Market offers a platform for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Media contact:

Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture-moves-to-oslo-bors--main-list-and-qualifies-for-otcqx-trading-in-the-us,c3369850