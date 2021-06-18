Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSN ISIN: NO0010890304 Ticker-Symbol: 606 
Tradegate
18.06.21
09:00 Uhr
1,819 Euro
-0,072
-3,78 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8651,89309:00
1,8111,82609:01
PR Newswire
18.06.2021 | 08:40
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture Moves to Oslo Børs' Main List and Qualifies for OTCQX Trading in the US

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shares in Aker Carbon Capture today start trading on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange, making the pure-play carbon capture stock eligible for trading by a wider pool of investors.

Separately, Aker Carbon Capture was recently quoted on OTCQX in the US. This is the top tier of the three marketplaces for the over-the-counter (OTC) trading of stocks. The OTCQX is provided and operated by the OTC Markets Group.

"The move to the main list and our quotation on OTCQX will allow a wider investor base to take part in the exciting carbon capture journey," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture. "Access to capital at competitive levels is one of the success factors we believe will enable us to realize our ambitions of capturing millions of tonnes of CO2 for our customers in the years to come.

"The OTCQX Market offers a platform for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the US. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Media contact:
Ivar Simensen, mob: +47 464 02 317, email: ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Investor contact:
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-as/r/aker-carbon-capture-moves-to-oslo-bors--main-list-and-qualifies-for-otcqx-trading-in-the-us,c3369850

AKER CARBON CAPTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.