Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Solwers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 18, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Solwers Plc shares (short name: SOLWERS) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Solwers Plc is the 89th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the eleventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Founded in 2017, Solwers is a growth-oriented group of expert companies designing individual and sustainable living environments. Solwers offers a wide range of design and project management services through its 19 operating companies, employing more than 400 respected professionals in their field. The companies specialize in providing architecture, technical consulting, environmental monitoring, project management and control, circular economy and digital solutions. Many Solwers companies have a long history behind them and have achieved an established position among their customers. The companies' customer base is wide and consists of both public organizations and private developers, such as construction and real estate companies in Finland and Sweden. For more information "We are very pleased with the interest in our IPO. After IPO we have now got over 5,000 shareholders and we would like to warmly thank all our new shareholders for their trust in our company. Solwers' goal is to continue to grow and expand, and the listing will give us good opportunities to implement our growth strategy. Our unique business model, the consolidating Nordic and Baltic market, and market trends, such as the construction of terrestrial and underground infrastructure, responsible circular economy projects and the EU's tightening energy efficiency regulations, support the growth of our business", said Stefan Nyström, CEO of Solwers Plc. "We welcome Solwers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. ""It is interesting to welcome a company to First North whose business consists of several small and efficient independent operating cells. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Solwers Plc has appointed UB Securities Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing.  