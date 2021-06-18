Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2021 | 08:41
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Solwers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

June 18, 2021, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Solwers Plc shares (short name: SOLWERS) commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Industrials sector. Solwers Plc
is the 89th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021, and it represents the eleventh listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Founded in 2017, Solwers is a growth-oriented group of expert companies
designing individual and sustainable living environments. Solwers offers a wide
range of design and project management services through its 19 operating
companies, employing more than 400 respected professionals in their field. The
companies specialize in providing architecture, technical consulting,
environmental monitoring, project management and control, circular economy and
digital solutions. Many Solwers companies have a long history behind them and
have achieved an established position among their customers. The companies'
customer base is wide and consists of both public organizations and private
developers, such as construction and real estate companies in Finland and
Sweden. For more information 

"We are very pleased with the interest in our IPO. After IPO we have now got
over 5,000 shareholders and we would like to warmly thank all our new
shareholders for their trust in our company. Solwers' goal is to continue to
grow and expand, and the listing will give us good opportunities to implement
our growth strategy. Our unique business model, the consolidating Nordic and
Baltic market, and market trends, such as the construction of terrestrial and
underground infrastructure, responsible circular economy projects and the EU's
tightening energy efficiency regulations, support the growth of our business",
said Stefan Nyström, CEO of Solwers Plc. 

"We welcome Solwers to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and
congratulate them on the successful completion of the IPO," said Henrik Husman,
President of Nasdaq Helsinki. ""It is interesting to welcome a company to First
North whose business consists of several small and efficient independent
operating cells. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." 

Solwers Plc has appointed UB Securities Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
