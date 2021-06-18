Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
WKN: A2P86Q ISIN: FR0013399359 Ticker-Symbol: 54Z 
18.06.21
08:25 Uhr
3,100 Euro
-0,670
-17,77 %
18.06.2021 | 08:58
ENERGISME: Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021.

DJ ENERGISME: Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021. 

ENERGISME 
ENERGISME: Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021. 
18-Jun-2021 / 08:24 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021 
 
Following the activity update communicated on June 11, 2021, Energisme wishes to provide additional clarifications. 
For the full year 2021, Energisme is confident in its ability to post a revenue above EUR 3.5 million (anticipated figure 
as of June 18), which is an expected increase of more than 75% compared to fiscal year 2020, while controlling its cost 
structure. 
The management and the board of directors reiterate their confidence in the company's model and its ambitions and 
believe that the current price does not reflect its potential. Energisme therefore reaffirms its confidence in its 
potential, based on its recent operational progress and the support of its historical shareholders. 
Energisme confirms that it is considering a capital increase in the coming months, depending on market conditions, as 
already mentioned by Thierry Chambon, CEO of Energisme, last February to support its growth and continue to accelerate 
its commercial momentum. 
In order to answer the questions of its institutional and individual retail investors, Energisme invites you to join a 
videoconference during which the management will present the latest developments of Energisme's business on June 24, 
2021 at 12:00 CET. This one-hour session will also be designed to answer investors' questions that can be submitted in 
advance to the following address: investisseurs@energisme.com 
The management recalls that at the time of the IPO, it had committed to retain its shares and reiterates this 
commitment today. 
 
A propos d'ENERGISME 
Founded in 2004 and taken over at the end of 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS 
technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy 
suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's 
technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is 
also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the 
Euronext Growth market since July 2020. 
ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. 
 
For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ 
 
Contacts 
ENERGISME          Relations presse     Relations investisseurs 
Thierry Chambon       Jennifer Jullia     Nicolas Lin 
investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr    nlin@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90  Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Clarification PR EN

1209443 18-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 02:25 ET (06:25 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
