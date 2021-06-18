Tokyo and New York, June 18, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) announced today that the companies have entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of MORAb-202, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC).MORAb-202 is Eisai's first ADC and combines Eisai's in house developed anti-folate receptor alpha (FRalpha) antibody, and Eisai's anticancer agent eribulin, using an enzyme cleavable linker. It is a potential best-in-class FR alpha ADC with a favorable pharmacology profile and demonstrated single agent activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. Eisai is currently investigating MORAb-202 in FRalpha-positive solid tumors (inclusive of endometrial, ovarian, lung and breast cancers) in two studies: a Phase 1 clinical study in Japan and a Phase 1/2 clinical study in the United States. The companies are planning to move into the registrational stage of development for this asset as early as next year.Under the agreement, Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb will jointly develop and commercialize MORAb-202 in the following collaboration territories: Japan; China; countries in the Asia-Pacific region*; the United States; Canada; Europe, including the European Union and the United Kingdom; and Russia. Bristol Myers Squibb will be solely responsible for developing and commercializing the drug in regions outside of the collaboration territories. Eisai will remain responsible for the manufacturing and supply of MORAb-202 globally.Under the financial terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will pay $650 million U.S. dollars to Eisai including $200 million U.S. dollars as payment toward Eisai research and development expenses. Eisai is also entitled to receive up to $2.45 billion U.S. dollars in potential future development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. The parties will share profits, research and development and commercialization costs in the collaboration territories and Bristol Myers Squibb will pay Eisai a royalty on sales outside of the collaboration territories. Eisai is expected to book sales of MORAb-202 in Japan, China, countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and Russia. Bristol Myers Squibb is expected to book sales of MORAb-202 in the United States and Canada."MORAb-202 combines Eisai's in-house discovered antibody and payload using the company's advanced chemistry capabilities," said Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai. "It is characterized by its payload of eribulin, which is a product of our modern synthetic organic chemistry that has already made contributions to patients with breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma. Our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb will accelerate the development of MORAb-202 with the goal of bringing a potentially impactful treatment option to patients globally.""This global collaboration with Eisai is an important strategic fit for Bristol Myers Squibb as it extends our leading position in oncology with a differentiated asset that complements our broad solid tumor portfolio and leverages our deep internal development expertise," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to collaborating with Eisai as we work to bring this potential treatment option to patients in need as soon as possible."In regards to Eisai's financials, no revision will be made at this time to the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, as announced on May 12, 2021. If Eisai determines that revisions are necessary based on the progress of our business and strategic options, Eisai will make an announcement as soon as possible.* South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Vietnam, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Australia, New ZealandSource: EisaiCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.