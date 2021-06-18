Pensana Plc - Fundraise to raise £15.0 mil (apx US$21.1 mil)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDICES AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.

18 June 2021

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Fundraise to raise£15.0 million(approximatelyUS$21.1 million)

The Board of Directors of Pensana plc (LSE: PRE) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully raised (the "Fundraise") gross proceeds of £15.0 million (approximately US$21.1 million) through the issue of an aggregate of 12,500,000 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") ("New Shares") at a price of 120 pence per share (the "Placing Price").

The Fundraise comprises of:

a placing by SI Capital Ltd ("SI Capital") (the "SI Capital Placing");

a placing by WH Ireland Limited ("WHI") (the "WHIPlacing");

the participation of the Chairman of the Company, Paul Atherley , in the SI Capital Placing for £600,000 (approximately US$846,000 );

investment by Fundo Soberano de Angola ("FSDEA"), the Company's largest shareholder for 1,250,000 Ordinary Shares representing 10% of the Fundraise; and

certain direct subscriptions (the FSDEA investment and these subscriptions being together the "Subscriptions"),

all at the Placing Price.

The Placing Price of 120.0 pence represents a 1.7% premium to the 10 day volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares for the period of 10 trading days prior to the publication of this Announcement and a 6.3% discount to the closing price on 17 June 2021.

The New Shares when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Completion of the SI Capital Placing, WHI Placing, and Subscriptions are subject to and conditional upon Admission. It is expected that settlement of the New Shares and admission of these shares to the Official List (Standard Listing Segment) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities will take place at 8.00 a.m. on or around 25 June 2021.

The SI Capital Placing has been conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in placing letters entered into between placees in the SI Capital Placing and SI Capital.

The WHI Placing has been conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being this ("Announcement"). WHI is acting as bookrunner in connection with the WHI Placing.

In addition to the SI Capital Placing and the WHI Placing, Fundo Soberano de Angola (the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund), the Company's largest shareholder has through ASF Africa Mining LP subscribed for 1,250,000 new Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price pursuant to a Subscription, directly with the Company.

Key Highlights

The Company has successfully raised £15.0 million (approximately US$21.1 million ) in aggregate by way of the Fundraise, conditional inter alia upon Admission.

Continued support from the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund through the Subscription is in recognition of Angola's strategic objective of diversifying away from the oil and gas sector and supporting key mining projects.

The net proceeds of the Fundraise will enable the Company to progress the early-stage development of the Saltend and Longonjo projects with funds being applied to progress early stage construction, equipment, bulk materials and fabrication costs and site infrastructure in tandem with providing the Company with the flexibility needed in its working capital requirements as it looks to progress the main financing for the projects, which is currently targeted for Q4 2021.

It is expected that settlement of the New Shares and admission of these shares to the Official List (Standard Listing Segment) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission") will take place at 8.00 a.m. on or around 25 June 2021 .

Details of the SI Capital Placing and the WHI Placing

Pensana intends to issue the SI Capital Placing Shares and WHI Placing Shares (together the "Placing Shares") to investors by way of two non-pre-emptive placings.

The Placing Price of 120.0 pence represents a 1.7% premium to the 10 day volume weighted average price of the Ordinary Shares for the period of 10 trading days prior to the publication of this Announcement and a 6.3% discount to the closing price on 17 June 2021.

The Placing Shares, when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

The WHI Placing is also subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in a placing agreement entered into between the Company and WHI (the "Placing Agreement") including, among other things, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement not being terminated in accordance with its terms. Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions contained in the Appendix to this Announcement.

The Fundraise does not require shareholder approval. Applications will be made for Admission. It is expected that settlement for the New Shares and Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on or around 25 June 2021.

Details of the Subscription

The Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund has subscribed for the Subscription Shares at the Placing Price, conditional upon Admission, in order to raise approximately US$2.1 million (£1.5 million). The Subscription Shares will also be admitted to trading at 8.00 a.m. on or around 25 June 2021.

The Subscription is being made on substantially the same terms on which the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund has previously subscribed for Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Following completion of the Fundraise, upon Admission, the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund will hold an aggregate interest in 22.3% of total issued share capital of the Company following Admission (the "Enlarged Share Capital").

PDMR Dealing

The Chairman of the Company, Paul Atherley, has agreed to acquire 500,000 SI Capital Placing Shares pursuant to the terms of the SI Capital Placing. The beneficial interests of the participating director as a result of the Fundraise are as follows:

Director Existing Ordinary Shares currently beneficially interested in Percentage of Existing Ordinary Shares Number of SI Capital Placing Shares to be acquired Resulting number of Ordinary Shares beneficially interested in on Admission Percentage of Enlarged Share Capital Paul Atherley 9,069,861 4.45% 500,000 9,569,861 4.43%

Use of Proceeds

The gross proceeds of the Fundraise of approximately US$21.1 million are expected to be used as follows although the timing of deployment of the funds will be subject to the progress of the main financing referred to below:

Saltend Solvent extraction ("SX") refinery$4.9m

Longonjo site infrastructure$3.4m

Longonjo concentrator plant$5.1m

Longonjo Mixed Rare Earth Sulphate ("MRES") plant$4.7m

General corporate expenses, exploration and deal costs$3.0m

The proceeds of the Fundraise are expected to enable the Company to continue progress towards the following milestones by the end of December 2021, subject to the progress of the main financing:

FEED of concentrator plant, MRES plant and SX refinery

Site clearance and construction readiness at both the Saltend and Longonjo sites

Long Lead items for Saltend ordered and deposits paid

Construction work packages finalised for Saltend and Longonjo

The Company anticipates needing to raise the main financing for its projects during the course of Q4 2021, which is expected to be a mixture of long dated debt and equity finance totalling, in aggregate, approximately US$400 million. Pensana has received indications of potential financial backing from major shareholders and approaches from a wide range of financial institutions. The actual timing of the main financing will determine the timing of the deployment of funds set out above and the Fundraise, if required, can provide the Company with the working capital flexibility needed to adapt to changes to the main financing timeline.

Trading Update

The Company is focussed on the production of the rare earth elements, Neodymium and Praseodymium ("NdPr"), used in the manufacture of magnetic metals in the electric vehicle and offshore wind markets, deemed essential for the societal transition to a green economy at a time when China dominates this supply chain. The Company released a detailed Business Plan in April 2021 setting out how it is looking to establish a supply chain of the rare earth metals required for the electric vehicle, wind turbine and other strategic industries including a financial summary of the proposed plan.

Longonjo

The Company has been granted a mining licence for its 84% owned Longonjo project in Angola. The Longonjo Project is currently engaged in completion of FEED and the Company is looking to achieve first production of concentrate in mid-2023.

The Company is targeting, subject to funding, to complete the procurement process at Longonjo by the end of 2022. The Company is then targeting completing construction and commissioning of both the concentrator and the MRES plants in H1 2023 and commissioning by the end of Q3 2023.

Saltend

Pensana has recently received conditional planning permission to begin the construction of the world's first sustainable rare earth processing hub at the Saltend Chemicals Park, the Humber, United Kingdom which will provide the Company with an independent and sustainable supply chain of these rare earth elements and would be one of only three major producers located outside China.

Pensana is aiming to produce c.12,500 tonnes of rare earth oxides annually, including c.4,500 tonnes of magnet metals rare earth oxides, representing approximately 5% of 2025 projected world demand.

The US$125 million facility plans to create over 100 direct jobs processing purified rare earth sulphates imported from the Company's state-of-the-art Longonjo mine in Angola. The Company is also in active discussion with a number of owners of rare earth projects which are currently in development with a view to establishing offtake agreements to supply the Saltend facility.

Subject to funding and entering into a lease of the facility (for which it has exclusivity), the Company is targeting to complete the procurement process at Saltend by the end of 2022 and completing construction in mid-2023 with commissioning taking place by the end of Q3 2023.

Saltend has also received first phase progression from the UK Government's £1 billion Automotive Transformation Fund.

Performance Rights

Given the progress on the Longonjo Project and the significant addition of the Saltend facility to the Business Plan, the remuneration committee of the Board intends to amend the performance criteria of the outstanding performance rights ("LTI") awarded to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer upon their joining the Company to align with the Fundraise. In addition, it is the Board's intention that the performance conditions relating to the vesting of the final tranche of the Chairman's legacy LTI awards will be considered satisfied following completion of the Fundraise. These changes are expected to be implemented shortly following Admission and when implemented, 3,858,037 Ordinary Shares will be allotted and issued to the Chairman, 1,250,000 Ordinary Shares will be allotted and issued to the Chief Executive Officer and 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares will be allotted and issued to the Chief Financial Officer, in each case in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2019 Employee Incentive Plan. Further announcements regarding this proposed issue will be made as required by market rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The person responsible for arranging this announcement on behalf of Pensana Plc is Tim George.



For further information: Pensana Plc Website:

Paul Atherley, Chairman / Tim George, CEO www.pensana.co.uk

contact@pensana.co.uk Broker and Bookrunner

SI Capital Ltd

Nick Emerson Tel: +44 (0)1483 413500 Bookrunner

WH Ireland Limited

Harry Ansell / Dan Bristowe (Corporate Broking)

Katy Mitchell (Corporate Finance)

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

About the Company

The Company is focussed on the production of the rare earth elements, Neodymium and Praseodymium ("NdPr") used in the manufacture of magnetic metals in the electric vehicle and offshore wind markets, deemed essential for the societal transition to a green economy at a time when China dominates this supply chain.

The Company has commenced development the world's first sustainable rare earth processing hub at the Saltend Chemicals Park, the Humber, United Kingdom which will provide the Company with an independent and sustainable supply chain of these rare earth elements.

The Saltend facility was part of the Humber's recently successful Freeport bid and will be in a position to import rare earth feedstock from sustainable sources around the world and export its high value products to automotive and wind turbine supply chains with minimal taxes or other imposts.

The Company will source its initial feedstock from its Longonjo mine in Angola. The near surface high grade mine which is linked to the Port of Lobito by a recently upgraded Benguela rail line and has been designed by UK engineering experts Wood Group plc to international standards which features zero carbon hydroelectric power and tailings storage facilities aligned to Church of England Pensions Board and ICMM guidelines.

The Company is in active discussion with third parties for the additional supply of sustainably sourced rare earth carbonates and will look to expand production capacity once such feedstock becomes available.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") (a) Name Paul Atherley 2 Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chairman (b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the Issuer (a) Name Pensana Plc (b) Legal Entity Identifier code 213800H4QP6T9499RU64 4 Details of the transaction(s) (a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of £0.001 each (b) Identification Code GB00BKM0ZJ18 (c) Nature of the transaction Participation in placing (d) Currency (e) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 120 pence 500,000 (f) Aggregated information N/A (g) Date of the transaction 18 June 2021 (h) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

