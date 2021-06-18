Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garden Studios today announces the appointment of Dame Heather Rabbattsas Chair of Garden Studios with Vanessa Cowling taking on the role of non-executive director. They join Founder and CEO Thomas Hoegh as board members of the studio.

Rabbatts' prolific career as a businesswoman spans a number of different sectors including law, sports, film, media and arts. She has a strong association with film and television as a board member of MetFilm School, founding member of IntoFilm and is now Director of 48 Films.

Diversity and working on shifting representation has been a long-standing commitment to Heather who is also Chair of TIME'S UP UK. Her portfolio of non-executive appointments includes serving on the boards of Grosvenor Estates GBI, Royal Opera House, Football Association (first woman on the board of the English FA in 150 years), Crossrail, the Supervisory Board of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Bank of England and the BBC.

Taking on a non-executive role, Vanessa Cowling has over 15 years' experience in advising entrepreneurs and companies on matters relating to legal and compliance issues. Vanessa is currently Head of Legal at easyJet where she advises the company on corporate, finance, commercial and procurement matters. Prior to joining easyJet, Vanessa worked at VentureFounders, Arts Alliance, Canada Life, Dechert LLP and Clifford Chance LLP.

Founder and CEO of Garden Studios, Thomas Hoegh, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dame Heather Rabbatts and Vanessa Cowling to our Garden Studios team. Both their wealth of experience will be incredibly beneficial as we head into the summer with a number of exciting new bookings at the studio"

Chair, Dame Heather Rabbatts said: "I look forward to developing Garden Studios with my colleagues as a new studio offer to the industry with a state of the art virtual production stage in such an exciting London location. Our aim is not only to be the home for major productions but also to support talent and independent filmmakers who are all too often excluded"

Non-executive director, Vanessa Cowling "I am absolutely thrilled to join the forward thinking team at Garden Studios who are driving creativity, innovation and education in the heart of London. I can't wait to get started with the team as the studio continues to develop and grow in the coming months"

