32% der LEG-Aktionäre entscheiden sich für die Aktiendividende

Die LEG Immobilien SE hat ihren Aktionären auch in diesem Jahr eine Aktiendividende angeboten. Aktionäre hatten die Möglichkeit innerhalb der Bezugsfrist vom 31. Mai 2021 bis 14. Juni 2021 zwischen einer Auszahlung ihrer Dividende in bar oder in Form neuer Aktien zu wählen.



Insgesamt haben sich Investoren mit rund 31,9% der dividendenberechtigten Aktien dafür entschieden, ihre Dividende in Form von Aktien zu erhalten, so dass rund 86,9 Millionen Euro im Unternehmen verbleiben.



Durch die Annahmequote bestätigen die Aktionäre die strategische Ausrichtung der LEG und unterstreichen das langfristige Vertrauen in die Weiterentwicklung der Gesellschaft. Auf Basis der Annahmequote werden 743.682 neue Aktien ausgegeben, so dass die Gesamtzahl der LEG-Aktien um rund 1% auf 72.839.625 Aktien steigt.



Die neuen Aktien werden voraussichtlich am 28. Juni 2021 in die Notierung der bestehenden Aktien der LEG im regulierten Markt der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse einbezogen werden.