DJ Lyxor ETF - Share split: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

Lyxor International Asset Management (CLWD) Lyxor ETF - Share split: Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 18-Jun-2021 / 08:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32 Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") _______________________________________________________________ NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company. Luxembourg, 14 June, 2021, Dear Shareholder, The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to proceed with a split of the shares of the class of shares "Acc" (ISIN:LU2056739464) within the sub-fund Multi Units Luxembourg - Lyxor MSCI World Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF (the "Share Class"). The split of the Share Class' shares will only lead to a change of the number of shares you hold but will be without any impact on your investment in the Company. Indeed, as of the day of the share split, the amount of your investment will only be expressed by a greater amount of shares. The Board has therefore resolved to divide the Net Asset Value (the "NAV") per share of the Share Class and to simultaneously increase the number of shares of the Share Class held by each shareholder by the factor 1:5. As a result, one share initially held in the Share Class will correspond, following the split, to 5 shares of the Share Class with a NAV of a fifth of its NAV before the split. Such NAV division and simultaneous increase of the number of your shares in the Share Class shall be operated on 28 June 2021. To operate the share split, subscriptions and redemptions will be suspended on the Primary Market from 25 June 2021 (at close) to 29 June 2021 (at close). Please note that any fees or costs incurred within the context of the share split will be borne by the Management Company. For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Yours sincerely, For the Board =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2056739464 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CLWD Sequence No.: 112224 EQS News ID: 1209615 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 03:53 ET (07:53 GMT)