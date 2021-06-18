DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Issued Share Capital Announcement

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Issued Share Capital Announcement 18-Jun-2021 / 08:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 18 June 2021 Wickes Group plc (the "Company") Listing Rule 9.6.4 - Issued Share Capital Announcement In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.4 and further to the announcement made on 17 June 2021, the Company confirms that 6,557,475 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company have today been issued by the Company to the trustee of the Company's employee benefit trust to allow it to satisfy the vesting of awards under the Company's employee share plans and that 936,600 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company have today been issued by the Company to the trustee of the Company's share incentive plan to allow it to make awards under the share incentive plan. The Company had 252,143,923 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with ISIN number GB00BL6C2002 (the "Shares") in issue as at the close of business on 16 June 2021. The Company currently holds no ordinary shares in treasury. Following the issue of shares described above, the total number of Shares attracting voting rights in the Company is 259,637,998. The above figure may be used by shareholders to determine the percentage of issued share capital they hold in the Company and if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Contact name: Helen O'Keefe General Counsel and Company Secretary Telephone number: 07985 274385 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: ALS TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 112226 EQS News ID: 1209617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209617&application_name=news

