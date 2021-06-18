Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Handelsbedarf noch vor Wochenende? Final Countdown!? Die Meldung vor DER Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
18.06.21
09:16 Uhr
2,840 Euro
-0,040
-1,39 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.06.2021 | 10:28
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Issued Share Capital Announcement

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Issued Share Capital Announcement 

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) 
WICKES GROUP PLC: Issued Share Capital Announcement 
18-Jun-2021 / 08:57 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO 
WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
18 June 2021 
Wickes Group plc 
(the "Company") 
Listing Rule 9.6.4 - Issued Share Capital Announcement 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.4 and further to the announcement made on 17 June 2021, the Company confirms that 
6,557,475 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company have today been issued by the Company to the 
trustee of the Company's employee benefit trust to allow it to satisfy the vesting of awards under the Company's 
employee share plans and that 936,600 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company have today been 
issued by the Company to the trustee of the Company's share incentive plan to allow it to make awards under the share 
incentive plan. 
The Company had 252,143,923 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with ISIN number GB00BL6C2002 (the "Shares") in issue as 
at the close of business on 16 June 2021. The Company currently holds no ordinary shares in treasury. 
Following the issue of shares described above, the total number of Shares attracting voting rights in the Company is 
259,637,998. 
The above figure may be used by shareholders to determine the percentage of issued share capital they hold in the 
Company and if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the 
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. 
 
 
Contact name: Helen O'Keefe 
General Counsel and Company Secretary 
Telephone number: 07985 274385 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  112226 
EQS News ID:  1209617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 03:57 ET (07:57 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.