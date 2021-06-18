Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Handelsbedarf noch vor Wochenende? Final Countdown!? Die Meldung vor DER Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 Ticker-Symbol: EBA 
Tradegate
18.06.21
11:07 Uhr
54,98 Euro
+0,09
+0,16 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,8354,9412:01
54,8454,9512:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2021 | 11:05
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Adevinta ASA: Adevinta welcomes Austrian regulatory approval and commences closing of the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, 18 June 2021 - Following an announcement by the Austrian Federal Competition Authorities (the "FCA") today, Adevinta ASA (ADE) ("Adevinta"), confirms that the FCA has approved the remedies proposed by Adevinta and eBay Inc. ("eBay") to resolve the competition concerns raised by the FCA in relation to Adevinta's acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group ("eCG"), the global classifieds arm of eBay ("the transaction").

The remedies proposed by Adevinta and eBay address the FCA's concern that the transaction could potentially lessen competition in the Austrian market between eBay.at and Willhaben, Adevinta's joint venture business in Austria. The commitments include a reduction by eBay of its financial interest in Adevinta to at least 33% within 18 months following closing of the transaction, so as to reduce its indirect economic interest in Willhaben. Additionally, Adevinta has agreed to prevent the flow of information about Willhaben to eBay, as well as to restrict eBay's potential influence over the strategic operations of Willhaben.

Approval of the remedies from the FCA marks a significant milestone, as all regulatory approvals required for closing of the transaction have now been received. Consequently, Adevinta is pleased to announce that closing of the transaction will be initiated shortly and is expected to complete on or about 25 June 2021. Adevinta will make a further announcement once the transaction has been completed.

-End-


Notes to Editor


Media Contacts
Mélodie Laroche
Corporate Communications
+33

Marie de Scorbiac
Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

John Kiely / Latika Shah / Raeesa Chowdhury-King
Edelman Smithfield
+44

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 9 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta's portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


EBAY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.