Freitag, 18.06.2021

WKN: A2JA78 ISIN: SE0007074166 Ticker-Symbol: 40M 
Frankfurt
18.06.21
08:05 Uhr
0,491 Euro
-0,004
-0,81 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANEXA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NANEXA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.06.2021 | 11:29
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nanexa AB (325/21)

With effect from June 18, 2021, the subscription rights in Nanexa AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 28, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NANEXA TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016127708              
Order book ID:  228702                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 18, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Nanexa AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NANEXA BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016127716              
Order book ID:  228703                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
