Appointment to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer represents an important next step on iPoint's strategic path

Backed by Danish private equity investor GRO Capital A/S, iPoint is setting its sights on international growth

Peter Schmidt, who in his role as CRO is also one of the Managing Directors at iPoint, has an outstanding track record for delivering international success, obtained while serving at In Mind Cloud, Transporeon, Adobe, and PTC

iPoint-systems Gmbh, a leading global provider of product compliance and sustainability software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Schmidt to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer within the Executive Leadership Team. The appointment reconfirms iPoint's strong ambitions within the global market, supported by Danish private equity investor GRO Capital A/S, its majority shareholder since late 2020, and signals further steps along the company's future growth path.

GRO Capital's participation as shareholder, following iPoint's 20-year owner-driven journey, has marked a new phase in the company's development, with the clear objective to accelerate growth globally, through product innovation and enhanced sales and marketing efforts. Thanks to the partnership, iPoint benefits from GRO Capital's profound experience in developing and growing innovative technology companies.

The appointment of Peter Schmidt, a proven leader with a strong track record in delivering international customer success, to the new role of Chief Revenue Officer represents a further step along iPoint's strategic path. Peter Schmidt enjoys an outstanding reputation within the industry and brings to iPoint a wealth of experience in building high-performance teams to deliver rapid growth on an international scale. While working as CCO at Transporeon Group from 2015 to 2019, Peter Schmidt oversaw multifold revenue growth and helped the company to become the leading cloud-based transport management platform. Prior to that, he served as General Manager and VP Enterprise Sales at Adobe and as Senior Vice President for the worldwide emerging geographies at PTC. Before joining iPoint on May 1, 2021, he was responsible for global sales and field operations at In Mind Cloud.

"I am very excited to welcome Peter Schmidt to the iPoint family", said Joerg Walden, CEO and Founder of iPoint. "Peter is an accomplished leader with an impressive track record of scaling business in the software industry on an international level. His vast experience, skills, and expertise will support us in achieving our ambitious goals, and I'm thrilled to have him on board as we embark on the next step of our growth journey to transform iPoint's vision of building an integrated digital platform for the Circular Economy into a long-term success story."

"iPoint has a great digital product and a strong customer base, and is now entering into an exciting phase. I have been hugely impressed by the company's successful journey so far and its growth ambitions for the future, driven by the increasing importance of sustainability and product regulations, as well as the rising complexity of global supply chains. I very much look forward to helping iPoint scale up its international sales efforts," said Peter Schmidt, Chief Revenue Officer of iPoint.

iPoint is a leading provider of software and services in the field of product compliance and sustainability with headquarters in Reutlingen, Germany. The company was founded in 2001, currently has around 170 employees and maintains a total of 14 offices in Europe, North America, and Asia. iPoint uses state-of-the-art software solutions to help companies analyze and evaluate the environmental, social, and economic impact of products and production processes in order to meet compliance requirements and sustainability goals, for example in the form of carbon footprint analyses. The company's customers include a wide range of well-known corporations, including Bosch, Ford, Fresenius, Hyundai, Miele, MTU Aero Engines, Panasonic, Roche, thyssenkrupp, and Toyota.

The company continues to explore new areas of business in cooperation with start-ups. The CarbonBlock solution, piloted by start-up and iPoint Group company CircularTree, together with Porsche, BASF and automotive supplier Motherson, enables companies to track CO2 emissions related to individual materials and parts across the entire supply chain, based on Blockchain technology.

About iPoint-systems gmbh

iPoint is a leading provider of software and services for environmental and social product compliance, process compliance, and sustainability. iPoint's solutions support companies in meeting and staying one step ahead of regulations and requirements such as REACH, RoHS, WEEE, ELV, Conflict Minerals- and Modern Slavery-related laws, as well as other trending developments in the compliance and sustainability arena. Since its founding in 2001, iPoint has been constantly expanding its portfolio to realize its vision of building an integrated digital platform for the Circular Economy. Further information: https://www.ipoint-systems.com/

About GRO Capital

GRO Capital is a leading North European private equity fund with an exclusive focus on mature B2B software and tech enabled companies with strong growth prospects. GRO Capital serves as active owners developing portfolio companies with a view to create long-term value. The partners behind GRO Capital have been investors in more than 20 technology and software related companies. iPoint is the fourth investment in GRO Fund II, a fund with a strategy to accelerate Northern European software companies. For further information about GRO Capital please visit: www.grocapital.dk

