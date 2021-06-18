Inflexion Acquires Cloud Specialist ANS to Create UK Digital Technology Services Leader

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflexion is pleased to announce that it has acquired ANS, a leading provider of digital transformation and cloud managed services.

ANS and existing Inflexion investment UKFast will be brought together under one parent group to address the rapid market growth opportunity for digital and cloud services. The group will combine ANS's public cloud, DevOps, applications and data expertise with UKFast's leadership in private cloud, hosting and security, to create the UK's independent leader in secure cloud-led digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

Each business will continue to operate under its existing brand, while offering customers the full portfolio of offerings from across the extended group.

Founded in 1996, ANS's 270 team members enable customers on their digital transformation journey to public cloud. ANS is a key partner to Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Founded in 1998, UKFast is a leader in private cloud hosting and security services with over 6,000 customers, and has a fast-growing public cloud offering. Both companies have industry leading customer satisfaction metrics, and together will be focused on deepening the skilled resources available to customer organisations working with increasingly complex IT landscapes.

As a new UK national tech champion, the combined group will launch a Digital Academy and enhanced apprenticeship programmes, and plans to hire more than 100 new staff over the remainder of 2021 to meet the strong market demand for digital technology and transformation skills.

Simon Turner, Managing Partner at Inflexion, commented, "ANS has built itself into a UK leader for public cloud services, complementing our existing investment in UKFast. Together, the businesses are well poised to accelerate their growth as the market for cloud and digital services continues to benefit from strong demand."

Paul Nannetti has been appointed Chair of combined group, bringing deep industry experience to the business. He was previously a member of the Capgemini Group leadership team, including most recently as CEO of the Cloud Infrastructure Services division. Paul commented, "The combined Group will be an incubator of leading-edge skills and capabilities to help our customers benefit from agile, affordable and scalable technologies to transform their businesses."

Paul Shannon, CEO of ANS, commented, "This deal is testament to the skills, experience and leadership of the ANS team whose passion and dedication have allowed us to become a leader in our sector. Inflexion's initiative provides a platform for us to accelerate our ambitious growth plans."

Ian Brown, CEO of UKFast, commented, "As a new UK tech powerhouse, the combined group creates tremendously exciting opportunities for our valued customers, our passionate team, and our trusted partners. With Inflexion's vision and support we are creating a unique digital transformation business."

Ian Brown of UKFast and Paul Shannon and Chris Hodgson of ANS will join the combined Group's Board.

The transaction sees the exit of ANS majority shareholder Scott Fletcher.

The investment is being made by Inflexion's Partnership Capital Fund II.





About Inflexion

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which invests in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership with them to accelerate growth. Inflexion's flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10m to £300m of equity in each deal.

With bespoke teams and dedicated capital, Inflexion's funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, and access to Inflexion's global networks. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, Boston, São Paulo and Shanghai dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

Inflexion is one of Preqin's most consistent Top Performing Buyout Funds, and is a regular recipient of industry accolades for its success in growing the businesses it backs.

Funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP have funds under management of c.£5.4bn.

Read more at www.inflexion.com

About ANS

ANS is a UK leading digital transformation provider, specialising in six technical capabilities to help organisations define and deliver end-to-end digital transformation. As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and an AWS MSP, ANS provides the technologies and education to empower customers to enhance services, improve business outcomes and uncover new possibilities.

Established in Manchester in 1996, ANS has a 300-strong team of culture-driven, customer obsessed digital transformation experts with disruption and innovation at the heart of everything they do.

With over 350 customers across the UK public and commercial sector space, ANS has honed their expertise across 9 sectors enabling them to provide extremely specialised solutions to solve specific business challenges. Key customers include Costa Coffee, TEDI-London, Flagship Housing, GMCA and Fenwick.

ANS has been celebrated for its culture, having listed in the Best Companies top 100 for 8 years, peaking at number 7. In 2013, ANS launched the ANS Academy to bridge the digital skills gap by nurturing the next generation of talent. Since launching, 100 apprentices have graduated with many securing permanent roles within the company including progression into team leader and management roles.

Building a better place to work and live is central to ANS' ethos. ANS nurtures a culture of diversity and inclusion by creating a workplace that supports equality and encourages employee wellbeing, success and enthusiasm. Having increased their diversity and inclusion activities with amazing results, the organisation hopes to set the precedent for other organisations to follow.

About UKFast

UKFast is a leading cloud, hosting, cybersecurity, and managed services provider.

With over 5000 customers across sectors such as eCommerce, financial services, software, technology and professional services, the company delivers secure cloud-led digital transformation and multi-award-winning managed services, with the highest customer NPS in its market.

UKFast's rapidly growing public sector business is an approved supplier across all three sections of the Government Digital Marketplace, G-Cloud 12, the Crown Commercial Service Framework for Cloud Services, and the Health and Social Care Network (HSCN). It is fully accredited for protectively marked data, with customers across Defence, Central & Local Government, Education, Police and Health sectors.

UKFast is a 100% carbon neutral business, and is committed to opening up technical career opportunities for everyone, creating a truly diverse workforce and inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves. Through its award-winning apprenticeship scheme UKFast is developing the next generation of technology leaders.