There has been a safety halt to the lead human retinal progenitor cell (hRPC) project. The issue was an eye infection in one patient following a successful surgical implantation of the hRPC. The cause is under investigation. If, as we assume, the trial restarts in the next few months, data should be available by Q421, a delay of perhaps three months. This is not significant within the overall developmental pathway and good data are needed to secure any future partnership from mid-2022. The valuation remains at £190m with cash estimated at £16m as of 31 March 2021.

