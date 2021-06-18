On 15 June, Lepidico announced that its one for seven entitlement (rights) offer to raise A$9.6m had closed 'significantly oversubscribed' to the extent that the company had taken advantage of the strength in demand to place a further 223.1m shares (plus options) with investors to raise an additional A$2.9m. The funds raised will be used to generate product samples for a new prospective customer, with which negotiations are well advanced. They will also be applied to fast-track initial development activities for the Phase 1 project in order to keep it on schedule for mining to start in Q3 CY22 and chemical plant commissioning in Q1 CY23 - thereby positioning Lepidico to take advantage of improving lithium market fundamentals - and also to start work on a full-scale 20,000tpa LCE Phase 2 plant.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...