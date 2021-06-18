HEdpAY; A Platform, Combining E-Banking and Crypto Transactions on Blockchain

MONTREAL, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The division and the gap in the Financial sector is divided into two main groups, those who still trust traditional financial methods aged hundreds of years and those who are looking for the future to new opportunities in the current era of internet currencies, Crypto and Blockchain technology.

Unlike traditional money, cryptocurrency is decentralised, which means that it does not come under the control of one group, government or bank. Traditional money and banks are very centralised and controlled by one group, government or entity. To bring these two worlds together, HEdpAY has emerged as a 'TheFuture Banking Solution'. The objective of HEdpAY is to combine together the benefits of traditional banks and crypto finance or decentralised finance to provide convenient solutions for the banking sector and FinTech.

With the mission to make banking for the public faster and efficient, HEdpAY strives to revolutionise methods of financial transactions globally. HEdpAY currently offers instant Crypto and FIAT transactions with online accounts linked to Card or Contactless payments. There is more to using HEdpAY - Gain Rewards by referring friends and family, be an affiliate, stack and lock assets to gain incentive and have a passive income, also all transfers within HEdpAY are free.

New HEdpAY platform launch and listing on new Exchanges in June, the platform provides unique features and services to facilitate fast solutions, enabling the consumers transact and operate in a fairly economical way, integrated with blockchain technology. It also offers a range of crypto and banking products, making it a simpler and safer platform for all users, even to people less familiar with new technologies.

Unique features of HEdpAY include:

Web interface

Mobile Banking (Crypto and FIAT)

Borderless payments

A multi-currency platform, enabling the users to choose the currency of their choice

Customers can store and stack cryptocurrencies or funds in their HEdpAY wallet

Provision of Merchant API set up

Withdrawals or deposits currencies and cryptocurrencies

Converting Currencies to Crypto Currencies and vice versa

What is HEdpAY New Wallet?

HEdpAY Ethereum based wallet, compatible with ERC-20 standard tokens. This wallet allows you to deposit, store, transfer and exchange crypto and currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, ERC20s, US$, CAD$, EURO and GBP, within one environment in simplest ways.

HEdpAY Facilitates Smart Exchange

You can convert, trade and exchange between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies using our secure exchange platform. HEdpAY introduces the opportunity for the users to opt for the ideal conversion rates, minimising their cost.

It allows one to make transactions in a secure environment, It offers a combined platform for instant transfers to your unique HEdpAY account, wallet, and app. This not only saves your time but also reduces costs, resulting in an efficient financial system.

Owing to technological advancements and innovation, HEdpAY formed a structural platform, combining currencies and crypto currencies, creating countless possibilities.

With the support of associations and partners, HEdpAY works to maximise adoption by using traditional banking and blockchain technology in unison.

Follow on Social Media

https://www.t.me/HEdpAY

https://twitter.com/MyHEdpAY/

https://www.instagram.com/myhedpay/

https://hedpay.medium.com/

Trackers

https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/hedpay/

https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/hedpay/

Media Contact Details:

Company name : Hedpay Technologies

Company Email : info@hedpay.com

Company website : www.hedpay.com

The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. "Do your own research" before making a financial decision related to any crypto company or asset.