New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, today announced that an interview with Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV in the US this Saturday, June 19th at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States.

In the exclusive interview, Mr. Sweeney discusses how Killi is accelerating its data transparency program for consumers with a first-of-its-kind feature that allows users to fetch and control their online data profile.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/rzwzFpyRD_0.

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Killi Ltd

Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) is a company driven by the evolution of consumer data and privacy. Offering compliant consumer data to brands & agencies, platforms, and data companies, Killi allows consumers to opt-in to share specific pieces of data with brands in exchange for compensation from the use of their data, democratizing data for both consumers and brands. Killi offers 1st party data that is global and compliant.

