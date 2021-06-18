Ethypharm to acquire Altan Pharma, entering the Spanish market and enhancing its Critical Care portfolio and R&D pipeline

SAINT-CLOUD, France, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethypharm announces today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Altan Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets injectable medicines for hospital use.

Thanks to the strong presence of Altan Pharma in Spain, Ethypharm will reach full commercial coverage of the top 5 European markets upon closing, which is expected in the second half of 2021. Ethypharm will also benefit from an enlarged portfolio of high quality hospital injectable products and a rich pipeline of R&D projects, which fit perfectly with its existing Critical Care franchise.

"Altan Pharma's product portfolio and geographic coverage are highly complementary to those of Ethypharm. We look forward to welcoming Altan Pharma's teams, as we are convinced that together, our product portfolio, our R&D and our industrial expertise, will put us in a stronger position to fulfil our commitment to the patients we serve", said Bertrand Deluard, CEO of Ethypharm. "The Altan Pharma acquisition is an important milestone in Ethypharm's transformation journey. By entering the Spanish market and reinforcing our Critical Care franchise, Ethypharm proves once again its ability to execute on its long-term growth ambition."

"Joining an established European specialty pharmaceutical company, with a strong direct commercial presence in Europe beyond Spain and in major growth territories for injectable medicines, will be a booster for the international expansion of Altan Pharma's product portfolio"said Guillermo Herrera, CEO of Altan Pharma. "Since its inception in 1998, Altan Pharma has been committed to improving patient care by providing specialty medications of superior quality and value for the benefit of patients and caregivers."

Jefferies International Limited acted as sole financial adviser to Altan Pharma on the transaction.

About Altan Pharma

Altan Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets injectable medications for the hospital and other provider segments. Altan is a premier, global injectable drug company that is committed to improving patient care by providing specialty medications of superior quality and value for the benefit of patients and caregivers.

Altan Pharma currently markets a portfolio of over 40 injectable medications used in pain and anaesthesia, epilepsy, oncology, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and gynecology and is developing an attractive portfolio of additional products in these areas.

Altan Pharma realised almost half of its 2020 sales through its own commercial operations in Spain, with the other half coming from the successful development of an international network of distributors and partners in more than 40 countries.

Altan Pharma owns and operates two EU GMP manufacturing sites in Spain, located in Bernedo and Casarrubios, which offer a wide range of injectable forms, including flexible plastic bags, liquid vials, lyophilized vials and ampoules.

Circa 250 employees in R&D, manufacturing, market access, commercial and support functions make up the highly committed workforce of Altan Pharma.

For more information, visit www.altanpharma.eu

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company focused on two therapeutic areas: the Central Nervous System and Critical Care. Ethypharm markets its drugs directly in Europe and China, and with partners in North America and the Middle East where its drugs are in high demand. The Group employs more than 1,500 people, mainly in Europe and China. Ethypharm works closely with authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines, by as many people as possible.

For more information, visit www.ethypharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn

