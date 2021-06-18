Bambuser Wins 2021 LVMH Innovation Award

PARIS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the third day of the 2021 Viva Technology show, taking place in Paris on June 16-19, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) revealed Bambuser as the winner of the 5th LVMH Innovation Award during a dedicated award ceremony. Bambuser, a startup specialized in Live Stream Shopping, was chosen as the overall winner by Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Toni Belloni, LVMH Group Managing Director, and the members of the selection committee.

For five years now, the LVMH Innovation Award has been one of the highlights of the Viva Technology show, which has itself become a key event for the world's innovation ecosystem and is considered to be Europe's biggest startup and tech event.

For the 2021 Innovation Award, more than 850 entries were received from around the world. A total of 28 startups from 12 different countries were selected as finalists, notably reflecting their ability to enhance the customer experience.

"Innovation is an absolute obsession at LVMH. It's what lets us continually heighten the appeal and desirability of our Maisons. We fuse luxury and technology together, and the finalists of the 2021 Innovation Award will bring us their capacity to nourish this encounter even more. Their entrepreneurial spirit joins and inspires our own," says Toni Belloni, Managing Director, LVMH.

Bambuser is a startup specialized in Live Stream Shopping. It helps brands host live shopping sessions online, with influencers or sales associates. These shows are hosted natively on the brands' websites, enabling them to own the look and feel of the experience and manage conversations, data and check-out. The startup's clients include Parfums Christian Dior and Make Up For Ever.

"At Bambuser we are on a mission to change retail. We are so proud to contribute to do this with the LVMH Group. Any startup needs more than just a mission to succeed: a dedicated and highly skilled team that doesn't take no for an answer, and that one important customer who believes in you and wants to trailblaze with you, and that is what LVMH is to us," says Sophie Abrahamsson, Chief Commercial Officer, Bambuser.

Bambuser will have the opportunity to benefit from a 6-month personalized support as part of LVMH's accelerator program, "La Maison des Startups," which has been based at the Station F startup campus in Paris since 2018.

Sherry Smith, Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB | press@bambuser.com

ABOUT BAMBUSER

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

ABOUT VIVA TECHNOLOGY

In only 4 years, VivaTech has become Europe's biggest startup and tech event and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. VivaTech brings together in Paris every year business leaders, startuppers, investors, researchers and thinkers from around the world for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and innovation discovery. Starting 2021, VivaTech will be enriched with a digital platform that will bring together an even larger community of innovators. In 2019, VivaTech had already reached 231 million people worldwide, bringing together 124,000 visitors including more than 13,000 start-ups, 3,000 venture capital firms and 2,500 journalists from 124 countries. The 5th edition of VivaTech will be held on June 16-19, 2021. For more information, visit https://vivatechnology.com.

