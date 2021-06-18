Cresa Boston: Cresa Honored with Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Award

Firm honored for workplace excellence for the 15th year

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest commercial real estate firm exclusively representing tenants, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) for the fifteenth time. The award honors companies creating the most enjoyable and meaningful work environments, based on anonymous employee surveys collected from companies in Boston. The BBJ recognized this year's Best Places to Work honorees during a virtual celebration on June 16th and Cresa was included in the small (50-99 employees) category.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Best Places to Work by the BBJ for the fifteenth time and thankful to our amazing team that remained focused during challenging times as we continued to support our clients," said Adam Subber, managing principal of Cresa's Boston office. "In addition, we were able to grow our life sciences and workplace solutions teams with eight new hires. These groups are working closely with our clients to develop workplace strategies around employees' return to the office and hybrid work models that will support future growth and business objectives. We are excited about these opportunities and look forward to continued growth in 2021."

Cresa lives by the mantra "do the right thing": for its clients and colleagues. Part of this philosophy extends outside of the office, as the company embraces numerous charities such as the Greater Boston Food Bank, Rosie's Place, Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics, and others. This charity work allows the company to give back to the community but also to rally together internally, promote team building, and build morale.

The BBJ's Best Places to Work awards program is one of the BBJ's most competitive programs in terms of how many companies participate. Companies are divided among five different categories - extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees and over) - and winners are selected based on survey responses provided by employees.

