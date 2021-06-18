The U.K.-based solar developer wants to identify potential buyers for the electricity generated by the facilities through competitive bidding.From pv magazine Spain Lightsource BP, which is 50% owned by British energy company BP and UK solar developer Lightsource, has announced the acquisition of a new PV project portfolio in Spain, the third in less than six months. Through this new transaction, Lightsource BP has bought from industrial conglomerate Grupo Jorge three projects totaling 703 MW in the Spanish region of Aragon. Two plants with capacities of 292 MW and 130 MW are located in the province ...

