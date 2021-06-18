St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Leonard Jaroszuk 18,047,868 93.68% 1,217,043 6.32% John Pinsent 19,172,253 99.52% 92,658 0.48% Desmond O'Kell 19,178,919 99.55% 85,992 0.45% John Campbell 18,235,429 94.66% 1,029,482 5.34% Neil Darling 18,226,811 94.61% 1,038,100 5.39%

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Name Change

The special resolution to change the name of the Company was approved with 98.52% of votes cast in favour of the resolution and 1.48% of votes cast against the resolution.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of services to the energy sector. The Company's focus is primarily on specialized equipment rental. The Company's strategy is to acquire complementary service companies in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88021