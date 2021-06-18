Mixed breeds are 385% more likely to run away than other dogs

Tractive offers its biggest promotion of the year -- 30% off on its industry-leading LTE Dog Tracker for Amazon Prime Day -- to ensure that pet parents find their dogs fast if they go missing

Tractive, the most trusted GPS device in the world for providing round-the-clock, real-time location tracking for dogs and cats, today unveiled its list of the top 20 runaway dog breeds. The list's release is intended to help pet parents get ready for the biggest dog runaway day of the year, July 4th, which typically sees a 30% surge in missing pets. Tractive is offering its industry-leading LTE dog tracker for just $35.00 -- 30% off -- for Amazon Prime day June 21-22 in order to make it easy for pet parents to find their dogs if they should slip out. By ordering during the Prime Day sale, owners will have trackers in place before the stress of the holiday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005089/en/

"Dogs have fight or flight instincts hardwired into their DNA, much like people do, but their triggers can be very different than ours," said Andrew Bleiman, EVP of North America at Tractive. "Fireworks and gatherings, such as cookouts, where large numbers of people are in their 'space' are considerable stressors. There tends to be a lot more open doors around summer holidays as well, making for easy escape routes. These factors can all contribute to the sharp uptick in runaways around the 4th of July."

The sights, sounds, and vibrations of fireworks are often terrifying for dogs -- especially those who have never heard them. Given that many fireworks displays were cancelled last year amid the pandemic, a larger pet population than ever will be exposed for the first time.

The Runaways: What We Know

Inevitably, certain breeds are more likely to make a run for it than others based on different personalities and circumstances. Tractive surveyed tracker data from more than 40,000 dogs over the past 90 days to collect insights into the breeds most likely to run away. Noteworthy findings include:

Mixed breeds claim the top spot: These dogs are often shelter or rescue dogs. Data shows that pet adoptions hit record numbers over the course of the pandemic, placing many dogs in a true home for the first time. They tend to be especially vulnerable to fleeing in the face of fear or opportunity. In fact, data shows mixed breeds are 4x more likely to run away than other breeds, 385% more likely than the average dog.

These dogs are often shelter or rescue dogs. Data shows that pet adoptions hit record numbers over the course of the pandemic, placing many dogs in a true home for the first time. They tend to be especially vulnerable to fleeing in the face of fear or opportunity. In fact, data shows mixed breeds are 4x more likely to run away than other breeds, 385% more likely than the average dog. Labs on the loose: Despite their famous loyalty and family bond, Labrador Retrievers ranked right behind mixed breeds. While beagles and herding dogs are known for taking off into the woods after wildlife, it's the boisterous lab that is statistically most likely to run away -- almost 340% more likely than the average dog.

Despite their famous loyalty and family bond, Labrador Retrievers ranked right behind mixed breeds. While beagles and herding dogs are known for taking off into the woods after wildlife, it's the boisterous lab that is statistically most likely to run away -- almost 340% more likely than the average dog. Young males lead those most likely to make a break for it: Tractive data shows that male dogs are 20% more likely to stray from home than their female counterparts. It is also plain to see a linear relationship between the likelihood of running off and the dog's age between ages zero to three years old. Dogs under one year of age are 34% more likely to run away than average, followed by one-year-olds who are 24% more likely and two-year-olds who are 22% more likely. After age three, dogs are no more likely to run away than average.

Top Flight Risks

The top 10 breeds to run away in the United States, according to the latest Tractive data are:

Mixed Breed Labrador Retriever Siberian Husky Beagle German Shepherd Shiloh Shepherd Dog Carolina Dog Chow Chow Kangal Shepherd Dog Bluetick Coonhound

The complete list of Top 20 Runaways, as well as a state-by-state breakdown, can be found here.

What You Can Do to Protect Your Pet

To help keep your dog safe this 4th of July, regardless of breed, please consider the following tips:

Make sure your dog gets plenty of activity. Before the fireworks start or guests come over, take your regular dog walks and go a bit further or on a more uphill path than you normally would. This way, your dog will be calm and more likely to have a good sleep in the evening, ignoring disruptions.

Before the fireworks start or guests come over, take your regular dog walks and go a bit further or on a more uphill path than you normally would. This way, your dog will be calm and more likely to have a good sleep in the evening, ignoring disruptions. Create a safe space for your dog indoors. If you are hosting a gathering, think ahead and dedicate a room or a confined space to your dog. Fill the space with your dog's bed sheets some food, if you wish and other familiar items. If you have plans to be somewhere else, consider finding a friend or family member to look after your dog for the evening.

If you are hosting a gathering, think ahead and dedicate a room or a confined space to your dog. Fill the space with your dog's bed sheets some food, if you wish and other familiar items. If you have plans to be somewhere else, consider finding a friend or family member to look after your dog for the evening. Keep your dog away from dangerous substances. There might be unusual substances around on the 4th which are toxic to your dog so don't forget to protect your dog from these dog poisons. Dangerous substances include: alcohol, fireworks, sparklers, chocolate, cigarettes and drugs, including second hand marijuana smoke, chemicals, toxic houseplants, salty snacks and meat with bones.

There might be unusual substances around on the 4th which are toxic to your dog so don't forget to protect your dog from these dog poisons. Dangerous substances include: alcohol, fireworks, sparklers, chocolate, cigarettes and drugs, including second hand marijuana smoke, chemicals, toxic houseplants, salty snacks and meat with bones. Spend quality time together. Since they are likely to be frightened on this day, be sure that when you engage with your dog, you do so calmly. Some ideas include: playing with a new or favorite toy, watching a movie marathon, baking dog and human treats together or building a fort together. The point is simply to reassure your dog and keep them entertained.

Since they are likely to be frightened on this day, be sure that when you engage with your dog, you do so calmly. Some ideas include: playing with a new or favorite toy, watching a movie marathon, baking dog and human treats together or building a fort together. The point is simply to reassure your dog and keep them entertained. Keep an eye on them at all times with a dog GPS tracker. Some dogs inevitably get out of the house. With the right GPS tracker, pet parents can pinpoint their dog's location in real time. Finding a missing pet quickly can help ensure the dog's safety and give you peace of mind.

Tractive provides industry-leading GPS live tracking for dogs with no distance limits, thanks to established roaming capabilities on more than 600 mobile operator networks and multiple carriers in the United States. This removes virtually all geographic limitations and enables tracking in some of the most remote areas where dogs can easily get lost. It also refreshes every two-to-three seconds, much faster than any pet tracker on the market today. Tractive is also the highest rated tracker in the world, trusted by users in 175 countries.

Get you Tractive LTE Dog Tracker for 30% off on Amazon June 21-22 for the special Prime Day event.

About Tractive

Tractive was founded in 2012 in Austria by a group of paw-ssionate entrepreneurs looking to make lost pets a thing of the past. They specialize in the development of pet tech, wearables and apps. In addition to their GPS trackers and the Tractive GPS app, the company uses its extensive pet data and expertise to come up with ways to delight its users and make the world a better place for cats and dogs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005089/en/

Contacts:

Amber Moore

GMK Communications for Tractive

amber@gmkcommunications.com