Cuemath First Indian Edtech Company To Partner With Google For Education's Accreditation Program

BENGALURU, India, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuemath, a STEM.org accredited after-school, one-on-one math and coding program aimed at nurturing love and intuitive understanding of mathematics and coding for students in grades K-12, announces its partnership with Google for Education, to help transform teaching and learning experiences through Cuemath's platform.

Cuemath is one of only 30 EdTech companies in the world to sign a strategic partnership of this kind with Google for Education, and the first EdTech company in India to partner with Google's certification program for students and teachers.

Through the partnership Cuemath's students and teachers will be awarded Google for Education certification. Students who take a six or nine month Cuemath program will be awarded the Google CS First Creator Coder Certification, while their teachers will be given a Google Certified Educator Level 1 Certificate.

1000 of Cuemath's students have already been certified through the partnership with Google for Education, with >5000 students and >100 teachers expected to be certified by the end of 2021.

Cuemath's e-learning platform offers students live online classes - either one on one, or in small groups - for math and coding. Prices start as low as $15 per class, with flexible pricing plans available to make learning affordable.

Cuemath's app has received global recognition for its learning outcomes and is a proud recipient of STEM.org's Accredited Educational Experience Trustmark. In 2019, Grant Thornton - one of the largest US accountancy firms - ran an external study examining how well Cuemath students performed relative to non-Cuemath students. The Grant study demonstrated that Cuemath's students jumped on average two grades ahead of their peers, with 8th grade students outperforming other 10th graders on their SATs.

Manan Khurma, Founder and CEO of Cuemath, said:

"We're delighted to have partnered with Google for Education - and to be the first EdTech company in India, and one of only 30 companies in the world to be participating in Google's accreditation program. Accreditation that we can now award to our own Cuemath students.."

Together we can ensure Cuemath's students get the best opportunity to gain knowledge and develop 'real-world' skills. The First Creator Coder Certificate will help to ensure that every student has access to the collaborative coding and technical skills that will unlock opportunities in the classroom and beyond, no matter what their future goals may be."

About Cuemath

Cuemath is a global after-school, one-on-one math and coding program aimed at nurturing a love and intuitive understanding of mathematics and coding for students

It is powered by an adaptive learning platform, interactive visual simulations and the guidance of a LIVE teacher

Founded in 2013 by Manan Khurma , Cuemath is present in 20+ countries

Cuemath is accredited by STEM.org and Google for Education and has received investment from Manta Ray Ventures, Aspada, Sequoia Capital and Alphabet's independent growth fund, CapitalG, among others

About the Google for Education accreditation program:

Google offers four levels of certification for educators: Level 1 - 2 Google Certified Educator, Google for Education Certified Trainer, and Google for Education Certified Innovator. To get started in the certification journey, teachers must pass the Level 1 exam by completing 15 hours of study plus a three-hour-long exam.

The Google for Education certificate for students will be initially given to students studying Cuemath's coding program. The program is designed for students aged 9-14 - with varying interests and experience levels - to learn skills such as collaboration and core coding concepts as they create their own projects with easy-to-use lesson plans, tutorials, activities, and resources.