The 6.2 MWp solar carport at Tata Motors' manufacturing facility in Maharashtra spans over 30,000 square meters.From pv magazine India Indian energy company Tata Power today announced the commissioning of India's largest grid-synchronized, behind-the-meter solar carport at the Tata Motors plant in Chikhali, Pune, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The 6.2 MWp solar carport is estimated to reduce 7,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and 160,000 tons over its lifecycle. Spanning over 30,000 square meters, the carport will generate green power and provide covered parking for finished cars in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...