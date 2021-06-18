Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021

GlobeNewswire
18.06.2021 | 15:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA on STO Sustainable Bonds (241/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Svenska
Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA with effect from 2021-06-21. Last day of trading is
set to 2028-06-09. The instruments will be listed on STO Sustainable Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002789
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
