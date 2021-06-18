Anzeige
Freitag, 18.06.2021
18.06.2021 | 15:46
MZ to Participate at ESG Webinar Hosted by the London Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced that management will be speaking at "Building an ESG Strategy That Is Right For Your Business", an online webinar hosted by the London Stock Exchange on June 22, 2021.

Alina Plaia, Head of ESG iQ & IPO Advisory at MZ, will participate in the panel discussion. Panel topics will range from operational challenges and greenwashing to the latest innovation in the ESG field. The webinar will be presented on SparkLive, London Stock Exchange's dedicated service for digital presentations and events.

Building an ESG Strategy that is Right for Your Business
Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT

Confirmed speakers include:

  • Claire Dorrian (Moderator), Head of Sustainable Finance, LSEG
  • Alina Plaia, Head of ESG iQ & IPO Advisory - MZ Group | North America
  • Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA, Director, Corporate Finance & IR - NLMK Group
  • Jessica Camus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer - Diginex Solutions

To learn more or register for the event, please visit: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/esg-webinar-10jun21

To learn more about MZ, please visit www.mzgroup.com.

About MZ

MZ is a global leader in investor relations solutions for over 20 years. Through innovative technology and exceptional customer service, MZ empowers investor relations strategy to over 800 clients worldwide.

MZ's full suite of communications and intelligence solutions keeps IR professionals ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the market. MZ has offices in Chicago, New York, San Diego, Sao Paulo, and Taiwan. Visit mzgroup.com to learn more.

Contacts:
sales@mzgroup.com

