Public offering of Spinnova has been oversubscribed and the subscription period has been discontinued

HELSINKI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The initial public offering of Spinnova Plc ("Spinnova" or the "Company) to private individuals and entities in Finland (the "Public Offering") has been oversubscribed. Therefore, the subscription period for the Public Offering has been discontinued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the initial public offering today, 18 June 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Finnish time. The institutional offering continues in accordance with the terms and conditions of the initial public offering.

For further information

Janne Poranen, CEO

+358 400 138711

janne.poranen@spinnova.fi

Certified Adviser:

Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

+358 50 520 4098

