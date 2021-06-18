Anzeige
18.06.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bills on STO Government Bonds (242/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect
from June 21, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. 

Trading code     RGKT_2110
-------------------------------
Expiration date   2021-10-20
-------------------------------
Last trading date  2021-10-20
-------------------------------
ISIN        SE0016275457
-------------------------------
Short name      RGKT 2110
-------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
