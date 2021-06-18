DJ VTB Group has published its 2020 Annual Report

VTB Group has published its 2020 Annual Report

VTB Group has published its 2020 Annual Report prepared in accordance with Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosure rules. The document can be viewed or downloaded at VTB Group's website: https://www.vtb.com/akcionery-i-investory/ A copy of the document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

