Sirena Inc. Offering the Best Vacuum for Pet Hair and Allergies

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Invented in 1901 by Hubert Cecil Booth, vacuums have come a long way since their rudimentary first iterations. From breakthrough innovation to a staple of virtually every home worldwide, the modern vacuum helps people keep their floors, furniture, and households clean and free from dirt, debris, pollutants, harmful pathogens and more.

If this last year has taught Americans anything, it's that keeping homes, play areas and workspaces clean, sanitized and free from dangerous pathogens (such as bacteria, allergens and viruses) is more important than ever before.

This quarter, Sirena Inc., highlights its industry-leading vacuum for pet hair and allergies, combining innovative technology with world-class engineering to produce a vacuum that is truly in a class of its own.

The Sirena Vacuum Cleaner

Temperatures aren't the only thing heating up this summer, so are allergies, brought on by pollen, mold, mildew, pet dander and more. Part of preventing allergies, especially indoors, is maintaining a clean household, and vacuums are most often a big part of that equation.

Yet, traditional vacuums fall short of delivering on the promise they make, simply sucking up large particles and debris, while venting out dust, pollen and other microscopic allergy-inducing particulates back into the air.

The Water Vacuum: a better way to keep homes allergen-free

The water vacuum by Sirena takes a unique approach to vacuuming, leveraging the filtration power of water to trap allergens, dust, dirt and more. Unlike traditional vacuums, this model 'water washes' the air that's sucked in prior to venting out now-filtrated clean air back into the home.

How it Works

Say goodbye to smelly, dusty vacuum bags with water vacuum technology

This vacuum utilizes a different approach to vacuuming , as it utilizes a water-filled basin to trap particles being sucked in, neutralizing up to 99.99% of contaminates. The remaining clean air is then vented back into the living space. Sirena vacuum also pulls in clean air to cool the motor and improve efficiency, while the motor draws in dirt, allergens, pathogens, dirt, dander and more into the unit.

Sirena Vacuum Specs and Features

An impressive 1000W of suction power

A generous 3.5 liter basin for clean water

Washable HEPA filter, backup for main water filter to help trap 99.99% of particles

Fresh air vent

Backed by a 10-year warranty

A full set of accessories to make cleaning quicker, easier and more effective

Sirena Vacuum Awards, Ratings and Certifications

Asthma and Allergy Recommended / Go Green

Rated 'GOLD' By The Carpet And Rug Institute

Awarded 'Space Technology' Badge By The Space Foundation

Certified with the ECARF Seal Of Quality By The European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation

The Importance of Indoor Air Quality and the Problem with Traditional Vacuums

The Alarming Concern Over Indoor Air Quality Worldwide

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air quality directly correlates to the health and well-being of those indoors, with health effects from exposure to poor air quality causing both acute and prolonged effects years after exposure.

With the EPA reporting that indoor air quality can be up to 100 times worse than that outdoors, and with people spending upwards of 93% of their lives indoors, this is a major health concern.

Flooring - a Significant Contributor

Flooring, especially carpeting, is a major source of indoor air pollution, collecting dust, dander, pollutants, dirt, dust, and pathogens. When disturbed, these contaminants become airborne and breathed in. For those with respiratory or other underlying conditions such as heart disease, allergies, asthma, and more, this can be a significant risk to health and well-being.

The Problem with Traditional Vacuums - more harm than good?

Although vacuuming is a must when maintaining a living space, a study conducted by Australian researchers showed that out of the 21 traditional name brand vacuum cleaners tested, ranging in price from $100-$800, all of them released at least some allergens, dust and bacteria back into the air.

The solution, according to Dr. Viviana Temino, MD., an assistant professor of allergy and immunology at the University of Miami School of Medicine (2012), is the use of HEPA filters. Not only does the Sirena water vacuum utilize an innovative water trap to further filter and trap potential allergens and contaminates but it also uses HEPA filters to clean the air it emits.

About Sirena Inc.

Sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Sirena Inc. is a global kitchenware and homeware business. Specializing in kitchenware, air purifiers and its state-of-the-art water vacuum cleaner, Sirena Inc. is known for its forward-thinking technology, innovative solutions, and focus on health and cleanliness.

