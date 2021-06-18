Furthermore, Zhonghuan Semiconductor has slightly reduced its wafer prices, while Longi has maintained them unchanged. Flat Glass is raising funds to support the construction of a new glass factory with a total annual capacity of 750,000 metric tons.Wafer maker Gaojing Solar Energy has begun manufacturing activities at its 50 GW factory in Qinghai province. Currently, the company has put into operation around 15 GW of wafer capacity at the facility. Another 15 GW of capacity should be operational by November. It expects to reach full capacity by the end of 2022. The manufacturer plans to produce ...

