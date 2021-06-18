Furthermore, Germany-based large-bore diesel engines and turbomachinery company MAN Energy Solutions is acquiring the majority of shares in the Augsburg-based electrolyzer manufacturer H-TEC Systems, while the India H2 Alliance is expanding with the aim of building consensus for a common path towards hydrogen commercialization in India's steel and cement sectors. Munich-based car manufacturer BMW Group is beginning to test near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train. Prototypes of pure electric vehicles that use hydrogen as fuel by converting it into electricity in a fuel cell ...

