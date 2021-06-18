Sidiz and Other Retailers Offer 5 Amazon Prime Day Deals to Improve Home Offices

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / With more people working from home than ever before, the need for ergonomic furniture has greatly increased. There are countless options, but when it comes down to choosing new home office furniture and devices, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of amazing deals to upgrade the home office.

Ergonomics is the science of fitting the task to the worker. By taking time to outfit a home office, comfort and productivity can be significantly improved. Having an ergonomic office will help increase productivity while working from home. Proper equipment is essential to support the body.

For customers looking to upgrade their home office, here is a preview of some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals with high ratings coming this June.

1. Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse

The best place to start improving the home office is a wireless keyboard and mouse. Logitech is one of the leading office supply manufacturers, and this set does not disappoint. Including lifelong batteries for both items, this deal is only $27 on Amazon Prime Day.

2. Sidiz T50 Home Office Chair

If there is one thing to get this upcoming Amazon Prime Day, it is the Sidiz home office chair. No home office is complete without an ergonomic chair that will not only help complete the office but also keep the body aligned while working. This chair is full of comfort and is fully adjustable to encourage proper posture. Normally priced at $359, the chair will be on sale for only $287 during Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $72.

3. Leather Desk Pad Protector

Whether customers have a dedicated home office space or set up shop in a dining room, this Aothia leather desk pad protector is a must-have for any home office. The pad, reduced in price by 19% on Amazon Prime Day, will protect any surface from spills, stains, scratches, and scuffs, and is 100% waterproof.

4. Belkin Wireless Charger

A wireless charger is another home office essential, making it easy to charge different devices (iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more) without having to plug anything in. Save $6 this Amazon Prime Day.

5. Epson Document Scanner

What would any home office be without a scanner? Since many workers no longer work in an office setting, a scanner is a necessity to get coworkers and clients the documents they need. Normally priced at $499.99, this Epson scanner will be on sale for $439.99 during Amazon Prime Day, a savings of $60.

